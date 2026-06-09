LIVE: Key morning headlines from Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia
News in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. The latest developments as reported by local media, commentary, trending photos and videos
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Tuesday, 9 June, Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract wins, but it is still unclear whether three or four political forces will enter parliament
● Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been receiving congratulations from foreign leaders.
• U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his victory in Armenia’s parliamentary elections and wrote on X: “Congratulations to Prime Minister NikolPashinyan on his party’s reelection. The United States stands with Prime Minister Pashinyan and Armenia in the pursuit of peace, and we are committed to advancing the goals of the historic Washington Peace Summit, including implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). We look forward to working together to deliver peace, stability, and prosperity to the South Caucasus and beyond.”
• Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė said that Armenian voters had once again expressed their support for democratic values, stability, and a European future.
• Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker praised Armenia’s commitment to “the democratic path, resilience, and sovereignty.”
• Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Armenians had chosen democracy and a future that is “moving ever closer to Europe.”
• European Council President António Costa described the result as a vote for peace, stability, and closer cooperation with neighbors.
• French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that he looks forward to continuing joint efforts “to strengthen peace, Armenia’s sovereignty, and its rapprochement with Europe.”
According to preliminary results, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party won Armenia’s parliamentary elections with 49.8% of the vote. In second place came the Strong Armenia alliance of Russian-Armenian oligarch Samvel Karapetyan (23.3%), who is currently under arrest in Yerevan on charges related to calls for the overthrow of Armenia’s constitutional order. Many observers regard him as a pro-Russian politician. Third was the Armenia alliance of former President Robert Kocharyan (9.9%), who has also traditionally advocated closer ties with Moscow.
Read analysis of Armenia’s election results here
● One key question remains unresolved: whether the new parliament will consist of three or four political forces. It is still unclear whether the pro-Russian Prosperous Armenia party of businessman Gagik Tsarukyan will clear the electoral threshold. According to Central Election Commission chairman Vahagn Hovakimyan, this will determine the final distribution of seats in parliament.
● These elections have already set a record for the number of invalid ballots. While fewer than 5,000 invalid votes were recorded in both the 2018 and 2021 elections, the figure has now exceeded 17,000. It remains unclear whether this is due to technical mistakes, protest voting, or other factors.
● At the same time, compared to the previous parliamentary elections in 2021, the number of so-called “lost votes” — ballots cast for parties that failed to enter parliament — has declined. In 2021, there were around 260,000 such votes; this time the figure stands at approximately 185,000, although it could increase if Prosperous Armenia ultimately fails to pass the threshold.
● Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that the election results marked the closing of “the chapter of authoritarianism” in the country. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, meanwhile, announced that Yerevan intends to institutionalize the peace agreement with Azerbaijan in the near future.
● International observers continue to assess the election process. Damien Cottier, head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe delegation, said the vote took place in an “especially tense geopolitical context” and was accompanied by “direct external interference.” According to him, pressure and threats from Russia reached an “unprecedented and alarming level.”
● The OSCE also pointed to problematic aspects of the campaign, citing reports of pressure on public-sector employees, some of whom were allegedly compelled to attend rallies organized by the ruling party.
● The defeated opposition is preparing to challenge the results. Robert Kocharyan, leader of the Armenia alliance and the country’s second president, claimed that the vote took place “under conditions of total pressure, arrests of opposition figures, and unprecedented use of administrative resources.” “We are going to challenge the election results,” Kocharyan said, adding that he is discussing next steps with other opposition forces.
● Prosperous Armenia has requested recounts at a number of polling stations, arguing that its result may have been underestimated. Similar allegations have been made by the Wings of Unity party, which failed to cross the electoral threshold. The party accused the authorities of abusing administrative resources and pledged to seek a review of the results.
● Against this backdrop, the head of the Central Election Commission said recounts would be conducted at all polling stations where concerns have been raised, particularly in cases where the outcome could affect parties hovering around the electoral threshold.
● Turkey welcomed the conduct of the elections in Armenia in what it described as a “peaceful and calm atmosphere” and expressed hope that Armenia’s new leadership would show “greater courage” on issues related to regional peace and normalization of relations. Ankara also emphasized its readiness to continue contributing to stability in the South Caucasus.
● Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Archbishop Sahak Mashalian, head of the Armenian Patriarchate in Turkey. Some observers interpreted the meeting as another cautious signal in support of the ongoing Armenian-Turkish dialogue.
● Following a meeting of the foreign ministers of Georgia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan in Istanbul, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili welcomed the “positive momentum” in relations between Yerevan and Baku and expressed hope that the process would lead to a lasting peace.
● Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan announced plans to expand Armenia’s tax deduction system, which allows citizens to reclaim part of their income tax for spending on education, sports, and healthcare. In the future, the government also intends to extend the mechanism to media professionals and representatives of civil society organizations.
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Tuesday, 9 June, Georgia. The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation assessing the influence of Russia and China in Georgia and the South Caucasus
● The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation assessing the influence of Russia and China in Georgia and the South Caucasus. The bill, titled the “Countering Chinese Influence in the Caucasus Act,” requires the U.S. State Department, in coordination with defense and intelligence agencies, to submit a classified report to Congress no later than 180 days after the law enters into force. The legislation was introduced by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson and Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen. The House approved the bill by vote.
● Georgia’s Interior Ministry has prepared a sweeping package of legislative amendments that would significantly tighten rules governing the stay of foreign nationals in the country, including those studying in Georgia. The proposals include quotas on the admission of foreign students, additional language requirements, and mandatory reporting by universities on students through a unified state database. Educational institutions could face fines, restrictions on student enrollment, or even loss of accreditation for violations. Rules for obtaining student residence permits would also become considerably stricter. Only adult students enrolled in accredited institutions would be eligible, while poor academic performance, violations of employment conditions, or prolonged absence from the country could become grounds for revoking residence permits. Read more here.
● Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said the initiative was prompted by changes in migration policy across Europe. According to him, stricter EU approaches could redirect part of migration flows toward Georgia, and the country must be prepared. “We have seen the consequences of allowing migration processes to develop unchecked — the European Union is an example of this,” he said.
● One of the most widely discussed elements of the reform package is a proposal to criminalize “sham marriages” between Georgian citizens and foreign nationals if they are entered into for the purpose of helping obtain residence permits or citizenship. The draft law предусматривает punishment of up to two years in prison, while foreign nationals could face deportation and entry bans of up to ten years. Before granting family-based residence permits, authorities plan to verify the “genuineness” of marriages through a special commission. It remains unclear how this would be carried out — through interviews, home visits, or other mechanisms. The proposal has already raised concerns about potential state intrusion into private life. Read more here.
● Against a backdrop of growing disagreements between Tbilisi and Brussels, increasing attention is focused on the June 11 meeting between Georgia and the European Commission, where the future of visa liberalization will be discussed. European Commission spokesperson Marcus Lammert said the talks are part of an “enhanced dialogue” launched after the EU temporarily suspended visa-free travel for holders of Georgian diplomatic and service passports in March. He said actions taken by Georgian authorities undermine the principles on which the visa-free regime is based, including respect for human rights and democratic standards. According to Lammert, the goal of the meeting is to “address the circumstances that led to the suspension.”
According to sources in Brussels, the June 11 talks are being viewed as a signal of the seriousness of the situation, while the European Commission’s annual report later this year could serve as the basis for discussions on a broader review of Georgia’s visa-free regime.
● Georgia’s parliament has changed rules governing accreditation of journalists. Media outlets and individual reporters can now lose access to parliament for up to one year for repeated violations of internal regulations. New requirements include an obligation to show “due respect” for the dignity and personal space of individuals inside the parliamentary building. Authorities say the changes are based on European Parliament practices, but critics warn they could create additional pressure on independent media.
● Istanbul hosted the tenth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan. Following the talks, the sides signed the “Istanbul Declaration,” reaffirming their intention to expand cooperation in regional security, transport and energy. Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili said the three countries are united by a “shared vision of peace, prosperity and development,” emphasizing that stability in the South Caucasus remains a key prerequisite for the region’s security and economic projects.
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Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 1-5 June, 2026