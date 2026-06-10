22 charged over attack on Georgia's presidential administration released after plea deals

Released in Georgia’s presidential office takeover case

Another 14 people accused in Georgia in connection with the attempted takeover of the presidential administration on October 4, 2025, were released from custody on June 10.

A day earlier, on June 9, another eight defendants in the same case were released under similar plea deals.

All were released from pretrial detention under plea agreements while awaiting formal indictments.

Those released were: Guriel Kardava, Aleksandre Khabeishvili, Beka Kelekhsashvili, Mamuka Labuchidze, Giorgi Muladze, Avtandil Surmanidze, Temur Kurtsikidze, Khvicha Gogokhia, Giorgi Korkia, Levan Jikia, Giorgi Rurua, Lasha Ivanadze, Sergo Megrelishvili and Vakho Pitskhelauri.

A total of 64 people have been charged in connection with the October 4 case.

Two of them remain wanted by law enforcement. In addition to Anton Uper, authorities are also searching for Irakli Shaishmelashvili, a former senior official of the State Security Service’s Special Operations Department.

The defendants were divided into five groups.

The verdict for one group was delivered on May 7. This group was often referred to as the “organizers’ group” because five of its ten defendants — Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze, Lasha Beridze and Paata Mandzhgaladze — were charged with organizing group violence.

The court sentenced Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze, Lasha Beridze and Paata Mandzhgaladze to seven years in prison each.

In the same case, Irakli Shaishmelashvili, who remains a fugitive, was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison.

Irakli Chkhvirkia, Tornike Mchedlishvili, Nika Gventsadze and Guri Zhvania were each sentenced to five years in prison.

According to investigators, Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava and Irakli Nadiradze are charged with attempting to seize a strategically important facility (the presidential administration), organizing and leading group violence, and calling for the overthrow of the constitutional order and government.

Lasha Beridze is charged with attempting to seize the presidential administration and organizing group violence, while Paata Mandzhgaladze is charged with organizing and leading group violence.

Irakli Shaishmelashvili is charged with calling for the overthrow of the constitutional order and government.

Tornike Mchedlishvili, Irakli Chkhvirkia and Nika Gventsadze are charged with participating in group violence and attempting to seize a strategically important facility, while Guri Zhvania is charged with participating in group violence.

The October 4 Case

On October 4, 2025, Georgia held municipal elections amid a renewed political crisis.

An anti-government protest rally that drew several thousand people on Rustaveli Avenue, taking place alongside the elections, ended with an attempt to storm the presidential administration and police intervention.

The main drama on election day unfolded not at polling stations, but on Rustaveli Avenue.

The reason was that several opposition leaders who organized the October 4 rally had attached major expectations to that date. For weeks, they had promoted the protest as a “peaceful revolution,” a “peaceful coup,” and the “last day of Georgian Dream” in power.

The crowd began gathering on Rustaveli Avenue at 4:00 p.m., and by evening the central avenue and surrounding streets were packed with people. Most protesters were from Tbilisi, though participants also arrived from other regions of Georgia.

Many expected opposition leaders to unveil a concrete plan for the protest. In the evening, after polling stations closed, rally organizers — world-renowned opera singer Paata Burchuladze and Murtaz Zodelava, a member of the political council of the United National Movement — called on the crowd to occupy the presidential administration.

Some protesters then moved toward the presidential administration on Orbeliani Square. They were able to break through the gates with little difficulty, as the strategically important facility was guarded by only a small number of law enforcement officers. Protesters soon entered the grounds of the administration, and only afterward did additional police and special forces units arrive.

Police ultimately arrested the rally organizers and protesters who had gathered at the presidential administration later that same evening.

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