Bill on Russian and Chinese influence in Georgia

On 8 June 2026, the US House of Representatives approved legislation aimed at assessing Russian and Chinese influence in Georgia and the wider South Caucasus.

The Countering Chinese Control in the Caucasus Act requires the US State Department, in coordination with defence and intelligence agencies, to submit a classified report to Congress within 180 days of the law entering into force.

The bill was introduced by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson and Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen. It was passed by a voice vote, indicating broad bipartisan support in the House.

The legislation focuses on the activities of Russian and Chinese intelligence services in Georgia, their potential cooperation, and efforts to gain influence within the country’s state institutions.

The bill also requires the US State Department to develop a five-year strategy for US-Georgian relations. The document is to assess the state of bilateral cooperation, the effectiveness of US financial assistance, and Georgia’s domestic political environment.

The strategy must also determine whether continued partnership with the Georgian government serves US interests and identify resources for future cooperation.

Congressman Joe Wilson made the following statement during the vote on the bill in the US Congress:

“The illegitimate Georgian Dream regime is in the process of selling the country to the Chinese Communist Party and […] war criminal Vladimir Putin and Iran, against the wishes of the Georgian people and the interests of the United States. The election was rigged in Georgia. With this, they have peddled violent anti-American propaganda and constantly insult President Trump, accusing him of acting “as an agent of the deep state”.

We also know that the legitimate president, Salome Zourabishvili, was a valued guest at the inauguration of President Donald Trump, and almost daily there are demonstrations in Tbilisi where people carry giant posters of Donald Trump, expressing their love and affection for President Donald Trump and the United States.

Just last week, the Georgian prime minister accused our Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, of lying. The behaviour of this rogue regime threatens all that President Donald Trump has accomplished in the South Caucasus and must change.

The Georgian Dream nightmare regime must abandon its anti-American course, release political prisoners, end politically motivated prosecutions and ensure a fair election environment, revoke draconian laws that are suffocating US businesses, and end the repression of free speech.”

Republican Congressman Brian Mast, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said:

“In recent years, serious questions have emerged about the state of democracy in Georgia and the spread of malign influence by America’s adversaries. Russia has occupied 20 per cent of Georgia’s sovereign territory since its invasion in 2008.

Despite Georgia’s military confrontation with Russia, concerns remain about longstanding Russian influence in the country. There are also growing concerns about the influence of the People’s Republic of China within Georgia. In recent years, this has resulted in the selection of a Chinese consortium over an American company for a major deep-water port development project.

Competition is healthy, but when it comes to such critical infrastructure, our partners must take into account the risks posed by the People’s Republic of China.

This bill will help us assess how serious Georgia is about improving its relationship with the United States.”

Bill on Russian and Chinese influence in Georgia