Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
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Monday, 1 June, Armenia. Armenia–Russia relations have become a key issue in the election campaign ahead of the parliamentary elections
● Armenia–Russia relations have become a key issue in the election campaign ahead of the country’s crucial parliamentary elections on June 7. Representatives of opposition parties, most of whom have a pro-Russian reputation, are making high-profile promises. “Give me one day and we will resolve the problems with Russia,” said Gagik Tsarukyan. David Ananyan, a parliamentary candidate from the Unity Wings party, said: “You can raise issues with Russia, but you cannot quarrel and then immediately walk away like an offended daughter-in-law.”
● Armenia’s authorities continue to say they will choose between the European Union and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) “only when the time comes.” At the same time, threats continue to come from Moscow to end preferential gas supplies (or halt them altogether), along with warnings drawing comparisons to the “pre-war situation in Ukraine.” Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told Russian media that Armenia is not considering leaving the EAEU. “When the issue becomes a real question for us, then we will conduct stress tests if necessary. Right now, we are simply not considering such a scenario,” Grigoryan said.
● Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said: “The U.S. Secretary of State and Armenia’s foreign minister recently signed an agreement on the implementation of the TRIPP transit project. This means a greater role for Armenia. International partners have stated that Armenia is located on the shortest route between West and East. This route passes through Shirak, Lori and Tavush. This means that in the near future we will open a railway not only in the southern direction but also in the northern direction. We will connect the two railway branches (Ijevan–Hrazdan and Vanadzor–Gyumri) and obtain the shortest railway route. International investors are also proposing to build a new toll road through Shirak, Lori and Tavush.”
● “We have no doubt that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attempt to rig the elections. But he will not be able to do so completely,” said Russian dollar billionaire and prime ministerial candidate Samvel Karapetyan, who is under house arrest in Yerevan on charges of calling for the overthrow of state authority in Armenia. Karapetyan has been nominated as a candidate for prime minister in the event that his Strong Armenia party wins the parliamentary elections. He urged voters not to believe that Pashinyan is “an all-powerful man, a kind of political monster to whom everything is subject.”
● Samvel Karapetyan has filed a lawsuit against National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan, demanding that he “retract defamatory statements and pay compensation.” Karapetyan considers defamatory a May 19 post by Simonyan that said: “Law enforcement agencies should assess how lawful it is for an employee of the intelligence service of another foreign state to create a political party in Armenia and enter politics.” Karapetyan is seeking 6 million drams (about $16,000) in compensation.
● Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II issued an appeal ahead of the upcoming elections. “My patriarchal guidance to everyone without exception is to participate in Sunday’s elections with a high awareness of the interests of the nation and the homeland, with a vision of a bright future and responsibility before future generations, so that law may prevail in our country, human rights and dignity may be respected, justice and truth, love, harmony and mutual respect may reign, putting aside all malice, deceit, hypocrisy, envy and slander.”
● The organization Independent Observer has filed a lawsuit in the administrative court against Prime Minister Pashinyan’s wife, Anna Hakobyan, and her My Step Foundation, which is associated with the ruling Civil Contract party and Nikol Pashinyan. The organization alleges that Hakobyan violated the ban on charitable activities during the election period in 15 separate instances.
Photo by Naira Babayan
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Monday, 1 June, Azerbaijan. 274 companies from 44 countries take part in Baku Energy Week
● Baku Energy Week is taking place from June 1–3. Participation has been confirmed by 274 companies from 44 countries. The event is traditionally organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and the state oil company SOCAR and includes three main events:
- • Caspian Oil & Gas – the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition;
- • Caspian Power – the 14th Caspian International Clean Energy Exhibition;
- • The 31st Baku Energy Forum.
● The first U.S.–Azerbaijan Economic Dialogue will be held tomorrow in Baku as part of Baku Energy Week. According to the U.S. Embassy, the event is being organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and the U.S. State Department under the Strategic Partnership Charter. A special session is planned for the business communities of both countries, and cooperation agreements and commercial contracts are expected to be signed.
● British Minister of State for Defence Procurement and Industry, Vernon Coaker, said: “Azerbaijan is an important partner of the United Kingdom in security and diplomacy. Britain welcomes and highly values the continued efforts of President Ilham Aliyev aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region.” Speaking at an official reception in London marking the 108th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s independence, Coaker also recalled his visit to Azerbaijan in December last year and said that meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and other officials had given fresh momentum to bilateral relations, including cooperation in the field of defence.
● Azerbaijan’s 2026–2030 state program for the development of agricultural, fisheries and aquaculture production and processing is aimed at creating a unified value chain in the agricultural sector. Production, storage, sorting, packaging, processing, logistics and certification are expected to operate as a single system, making it possible to clearly identify the added value generated at each stage. The program seeks to increase both the volume and quality of output through more efficient use of land and water resources and higher productivity. Key priorities include the development of large-scale farms, expansion of irrigation capacity, adoption of new technologies and digitalization, which is expected to increase from the current 55% to 100%.
● Azerbaijani football clubs finished the UEFA season with a combined coefficient of 22.937, ahead of Armenia and Georgia. England topped the ranking with a coefficient of 119.519.
● The “Cultural Map of Karabakh” festival has opened in Baku’s historic Inner City, Icherisheher. The festival features an exhibition, concerts, presentations of national cuisine and master classes.
Photo by Daniel Silva
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Monday, 1 June, Georgia. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season
● Pro-Russian activist Gulbaat Rtskhiladze and well-known journalist Irakli Chikhladze, arrested on espionage charges, deny any wrongdoing. Their lawyers have described the developments as absurd and say the two cases are unrelated. More details here.
● Irakli Chikhladze’s daughter, Ana Chikhladze, has called the charges fabricated. According to his lawyer, the case materials contain no factual evidence of actions against Georgia’s interests, and the documents “do not even mention Georgia by name.”
● Gulbaat Rtskhiladze links his arrest to his public activities and the creation of the “Council for Monitoring Russophobia in Georgia.” His lawyer says it is possible that Rtskhiladze is accused of spying for Russia.
● The U.S. Embassy has released a statement by U.S. State Department representatives Charles Yockey and Peter Andreoli following their visit to Georgia and meeting with the Catholicos-Patriarch on May 27. The meeting was also attended by accompanying officials and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Georgia Alan Purcell. According to the statement, the discussion focused on compassion and mercy as Christian virtues and emphasized the Church’s historic mission to serve as a voice of reconciliation for the people. The delegation expressed hope that the Church would continue this mission of strengthening national unity with renewed spirit.
● Midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain and the Georgia national team has been named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season. On May 30, he won the Champions League with PSG for the second consecutive time. Over 16 matches in the tournament, Kvaratskhelia scored 10 goals and provided seven assists. The 25-year-old has played for PSG since 2025.
● New military and official ranks and awards have been announced. Interior Minister Sulkhan Tamazashvili has been awarded the highest special rank of Police Major General. Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze has been granted the highest special rank of State Counsellor of Justice. The head of the Border Police has received the highest special rank of Border Police Major General, while the director of the Tbilisi Police Department has been awarded the rank of Major General.
● Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze thanked police officers for their service and said the Interior Ministry had prevented several coup attempts in recent years.
● By decision of the organization “Together Against Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy,” patients dependent on artificial ventilation or suffering from severe accompanying genetic disorders will receive a one-time payment of 10,000 lari (about $3,000) by June 10.
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Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 25-29 May, 2026