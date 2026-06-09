Kobakhidze: Ivanishvili is 'political grandmaster', but he does not govern Georgia

Kobakhidze’s briefing on Ivanishvili

On 9 June 2026, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held a briefing dedicated to Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party. During the nine-minute briefing, the prime minister spoke about Ivanishvili’s “special and invaluable role” in Georgian politics.

Kobakhidze said Ivanishvili’s influence on the country’s political life rests on democratic legitimacy. He described claims that a single individual governs Georgia as “completely false”.

According to the prime minister, Ivanishvili’s role in Georgian politics stems from his “exceptional intellect” and “selfless patriotism”.

“A political grandmaster”

At the start of the briefing, Kobakhidze said that “the country’s external enemies and their local agents” had made Bidzina Ivanishvili the main target of political attacks. According to him, they claim that Georgia is governed by a single individual rather than by democratic institutions.

The prime minister said he had decided to publicly set out his position in response to those accusations.

Kobakhidze described Ivanishvili as a “political grandmaster” and said his political authority rests on two key qualities: intellect and patriotism.

According to him, those qualities made it possible to achieve a peaceful transfer of power in 2012 and establish democratic governance in the country.

State institutions and Ivanishvili’s influence

Kobakhidze rejected claims that Georgia’s state institutions are weak and that one individual makes all major decisions.

He said Ivanishvili serves as the honorary chairman of the ruling party and a member of its political council. According to the prime minister, Ivanishvili’s political role is formally defined and backed by public trust.

Kobakhidze said the government operates within the powers granted by the constitution and that Ivanishvili does not interfere in the day-to-day administration of the state or in personnel decisions.

At the same time, the prime minister acknowledged that he often seeks Ivanishvili’s advice when making important decisions affecting the country.

According to Kobakhidze, leaders of the ruling team meet periodically to discuss political issues and consider different views. However, he noted that “more often than not, Bidzina Ivanishvili’s position prevails”, which he attributed to Ivanishvili’s exceptional competence.

“He has never gained any personal benefit”

Kobakhidze also said that Ivanishvili has never used his political influence for personal gain.

“No one can point to a single fact proving that Bidzina Ivanishvili has received any personal benefit from politics,” the prime minister said.

According to Kobakhidze, Ivanishvili has instead devoted his personal resources to the interests of the country. He described this as a long-standing record of charitable and socially significant activity.

Corruption and his return to politics

Kobakhidze also addressed the issue of corruption.

He said corruption-related concerns were among the main reasons Ivanishvili decided to return to politics. According to the prime minister, Georgia has now completely eradicated corruption “at the highest levels of government”.

Sanctions and “defending the country’s interests”

Kobakhidze also commented on sanctions imposed on Ivanishvili. He argued that the measures were a consequence of Ivanishvili’s efforts to defend the country’s interests.

According to the prime minister, the sanctions created difficulties for both Ivanishvili and his family. However, he said they had not altered Ivanishvili’s political position.

Kobakhidze described this as another example of Ivanishvili’s “selfless patriotism”.

Confrontation with “external forces”

A significant part of the briefing focused on the forces that, according to Kobakhidze, oppose Ivanishvili.

The prime minister said these forces consist of “external actors and their local structures”, driven by a desire to return Georgia to the situation that existed before 2012.

Kobakhidze argued that Ivanishvili changed that reality and created opportunities for the country’s democratic development.

“A special and invaluable role”

In the concluding part of his remarks, the prime minister said that preserving peace, sovereignty and economic growth in Georgia was, above all, the achievement of Bidzina Ivanishvili.

According to Kobakhidze, the country will continue to be governed in line with the principles that Ivanishvili introduced into Georgian politics after 2012.

“Bidzina Ivanishvili’s role has been, remains and will continue to be special and invaluable,” Kobakhidze concluded.

Kobakhidze’s briefing on Ivanishvili