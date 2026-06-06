Two vessels carrying Azerbaijani nationals hit in Ukrainian drone attack

Ukraine strikes two vessels with Azerbaijani nationals

Five Azerbaijani nationals were killed and three others injured in a drone attack in the Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov, according to Azerbaijani media reports. The incident took place overnight on 5 June between 00:45 and 01:55 local time.

Two foreign-flagged bulk carriers, Natra and Zirkon, were travelling from Turkey to the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don in ballast to load grain when they came under drone attack. The vessels were reportedly not owned by Azerbaijan.

Bu gün gecə saatlarında Azov dənizinin Taqanroq körfəzində heyətində ümumilikdə 25 nəfər Azərbaycan vətəndaşının olduğu "Natra" və "Zirkon" yük gəmilərinə dron hücumları həyata keçirilib.



Bu barədə Azərbaycan Xarici İşlər Nazirliyi (XİN) məlumat yayıb.



Bildirilib ki, hücum… pic.twitter.com/4fqJwOC0mo — Oxu.Az (@oxuaz) June 5, 2026

Details of the incident

According to Russia’s Taman Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre:

The Natra was hit by four drones. Two crew members were killed. A fire broke out on board but was extinguished by the crew. The vessel remained afloat but requires towing.

was hit by four drones. Two crew members were killed. A fire broke out on board but was extinguished by the crew. The vessel remained afloat but requires towing. The Zirkon sustained four drone strikes to its superstructure. Three crew members were killed.

A total of 25 Azerbaijani nationals were on board the two vessels. The surviving sailors were rescued by the crews of three ships that were passing nearby.

❗️🇦🇿 MFA: Drone Attack on Two Cargo Ships Carrying 25 Azerbaijani Citizens in Sea of Azov Leaves 5 Dead



Two foreign cargo ships carrying a total of 25 Azerbaijani citizens on board were subjected to drone attacks during the night, Aykhan Hajizada @Aykhanh, Head of the Press… pic.twitter.com/mPGN33oF4I — APA News Agency (@APA_English) June 5, 2026

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds

Responding to enquiries from local media, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada confirmed the incident:

“Two foreign cargo vessels carrying a total of 25 Azerbaijani nationals on board came under drone attack overnight. The vessels do not belong to the Azerbaijani state.”

The ministry said it was coordinating with relevant state bodies, diplomatic missions and other authorities to establish the circumstances of the incident and provide assistance to Azerbaijani citizens affected by the attack.

Russia’s reaction

Russia’s Foreign Ministry described the incident as a Ukrainian “terrorist attack”. The ministry said the vessels had been targeted by Ukrainian drones and that the attack “once again confirms the terrorist nature of the Kyiv regime”.

Russian authorities said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation and expressed condolences to the families of those killed. Moscow also said it was in close contact with the Azerbaijani authorities and Azerbaijan’s embassy in Russia and stood ready to provide any necessary assistance.

Ukraine’s position

Ukraine confirmed the drone strikes. The commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, said drones had targeted five vessels, including bulk carriers and a tanker, in the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk, as well as in coastal waters under Russian control.

According to Brovdi, the vessels were being used to “export Ukrainian grain” as well as transport military cargo and fuel. He also claimed that the ships’ names had been painted over and their radar systems switched off.

The condition of the two vessels, the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths of the sailors and further details of the attack are still being established.