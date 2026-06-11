Two foreigners arrested in Georgia on cryptocurrency money laundering charges

Georgia arrests alleged cryptocurrency criminals

As part of an international operation in Georgia, law enforcement officers arrested two members of an organised criminal group that investigators say laundered cryptocurrency worth hundreds of millions of US dollars.

At a joint briefing held at Georgia’s Prosecutor General’s Office and attended by representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office, the US Secret Service and Poland’s Central Cybercrime Bureau, Deputy Head of the Investigation Department Beka Kvitsiani said the suspects were foreign nationals. Authorities transferred them to Adjara on 10 June.

According to Kvitsiani, prosecutors in Georgia carried out the large-scale operation with the participation of the US Secret Service, Poland’s Central Cybercrime Bureau, the Łódź Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Georgia’s Interior Ministry Investigation Service and the Ministry of Finance.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized electronic evidence and documents, as well as 173 vehicles, high-value real estate and funds held in bank accounts. Investigators believe the suspects may have used these assets to launder criminal proceeds.

According to prosecutors, the case centres on an organised criminal group operating under the alias AudiA6 since 2022. Investigators say the group provided money-laundering services to cybercriminals and other criminal networks, helping them conceal the origins of illegally obtained cryptocurrency and evade law enforcement scrutiny.

The Prosecutor’s Office said ongoing investigations in several countries have established that members of the group laundered hundreds of millions of dollars between 2022 and 2025.

According to investigators, the group also operated a forum known as Dark2Web, which members used to advertise illegal services and establish contacts between cybercriminals operating in different countries around the world.

Around 100 law enforcement officers from Georgia, Poland and the United States took part in the operation, which received support from Eurojust and Europol.

Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office thanked its international and domestic partners for their cooperation in the operation and said that combating transnational crime remains one of its key priorities.

Georgia arrests alleged cryptocurrency criminals