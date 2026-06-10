'Georgia and China are entering a new phase in their relationship' — Kobakhidze briefing

Georgia-China relations

At a briefing on relations with China, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed by Georgia and China on 9 June 2026 would take Georgian-Chinese relations to a new level and bring significant benefits to the country in both political and economic terms.

In the third year of its strategic partnership with China, Georgia is entering a new phase in its relations with Beijing. China’s ambassador highlighted the results of the partnership, including visa-free travel, direct flights, and trade and economic benefits. According to the ambassador, growing investment and closer coordination between the two countries are further strengthening the benefits already generated by their existing relationship.

According to the ambassador, cooperation between the two countries has deepened significantly over the past three years. He pointed to growing trade turnover, the signing of new international agreements, expanding transport and tourism links, and stronger cooperation in the field of education as evidence of that progress.

Kobakhidze said the partnership between Georgia and China has developed “very dynamically” since the two countries signed their Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2023. He noted that Georgia and China have signed 14 international agreements during that period, while six more documents are currently in the final stage of negotiations.

According to the prime minister, Georgia’s prime minister, parliament speaker and five ministers have visited China over the past six months. Kobakhidze said each visit focused on achieving specific results.

He also highlighted economic indicators. According to Kobakhidze, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 17% in 2024 and by 21% in 2025. During the first four months of 2026, trade grew by a further 45%.

Kobakhidze said the partnership between Georgia and China has developed “very dynamically” since the two countries signed their Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2023. He noted that Georgia and China have signed 14 international agreements during that period, while six more documents are currently in the final stage of negotiations.

According to the prime minister, Georgia’s prime minister, parliament speaker and five ministers have visited China over the past six months. Kobakhidze said each visit focused on achieving specific results.

He also highlighted economic indicators. According to Kobakhidze, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 17% in 2024 and by 21% in 2025. During the first four months of 2026, trade grew by a further 45%.

According to Kobakhidze, three Chinese airlines already operate in the Georgian market. After Air China launched its Beijing-Urumqi-Tbilisi route, China Southern will begin operating similar flights in July, while China Eastern will launch direct flights between Shanghai and Tbilisi on 15 July.

Kobakhidze also spoke about cooperation in education. He said the two sides are preparing a memorandum that will expand exchange programmes, youth initiatives and Chinese-language teaching between Georgian and Chinese universities and colleges.

According to the prime minister, the partnership with China “is not a strategic partnership on paper” and is already producing tangible results and benefits for both countries. He argued that the Chinese government views Georgia as an equal partner, which he described as particularly important in the current international environment.

At the briefing, the prime minister also thanked the Chinese government for supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement would provide a foundation for further deepening relations between Georgia and China.

Kobakhidze expressed gratitude to representatives of the Georgian government and parliament, as well as to Chinese President Xi Jinping, China’s prime minister and other Chinese partners. According to him, their efforts helped elevate relations between Georgia and China to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

A new phase following the US Congress legislation

Georgia’s strategic relationship with China entered a new phase after the US House of Representatives approved legislation on 8 June 2026 aimed at countering Russian and Chinese influence in Georgia and the South Caucasus.

The Countering Chinese Influence in the Caucasus Act requires the US State Department, in coordination with defence and intelligence agencies, to submit a classified report to Congress within 180 days of the law entering into force.

The report will examine the activities of Russian and Chinese intelligence services in Georgia, their possible cooperation and their efforts to gain influence within Georgian state institutions.

The legislation also requires the State Department to develop a five-year strategy for US-Georgian relations. The document calls for an assessment of bilateral cooperation, the effectiveness of US financial assistance and Georgia’s domestic political situation.

The strategy must also determine whether continued partnership with the Georgian government serves US interests and identify resources for such cooperation in the future.

Georgia-China relations