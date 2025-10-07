13 people have been arrested in connection with the 4 October protest

4 October protest in Georgia

The Georgian Interior Ministry has arrested 13 people in connection with the events in Tbilisi on 4 October. Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandr Darakhvelidze said at a briefing that the identities of two more individuals who are evading the police have been established.

“The investigation is being conducted under Articles 317 (calls for violent change of the constitutional order or overthrow of state power), 225 (organization, leadership, or participation in group violence), 222 (seizure or blocking of a broadcasting or communications facility, or an object of strategic or special importance), and 187 (damage or destruction of property) of the Criminal Code,” Darakhvelidze said.

Thousands took part in an anti-government protest in central Tbilisi on 4 October, the day of municipal elections. The rally ended with an attempted storming of the presidential palace and police intervention.

Overnight on 4–5 October, all five members of the protest’s “organising committee” were arrested: Paata Burchuladze, Murtaz Zodelava, Irakli Nadiradze, Paata Mandjgaladze, and Lasha Beridze.

“They have been charged with calls for the violent change of Georgia’s constitutional order or overthrow of state power, as well as organising, leading, and participating in group violence. These crimes carry a sentence of up to nine years in prison,” said Alexander Darakhvelidze.

Interior Minister Gegi Geladze added that an investigation into the organisation of group violence at the 4 October rally has been launched, and once all suspects are identified, their cases will be referred “to the relevant judicial authorities.”

Speaking to journalists, Geladze said the attempt at a peaceful coup failed, but “a peaceful disintegration occurred.”

