What property do Georgian Dream members own in Europe? Transparency International report

Properties of Georgian Dream Members in Europe

According to a report by Transparency International Georgia (TI), amid possible suspension of the visa-free regime between Georgia and the European Union, leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream party, along with current and former officials, are increasingly investing their assets in EU countries.

They are purchasing real estate, establishing companies, and securing citizenship for their family members.

The TI study shows that 18 individuals connected to the party have registered property or businesses in 11 EU countries, including France, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Spain.

Below is a detailed list of properties owned by members of Georgian Dream in Europe.

Note: The information provided represents only a small, traceable portion of the properties and companies actually owned by party members in various European countries.

France

Bidzina Ivanishvili

Position: Founder, honorary chairman, and informal leader of the party.

Companies: The Ivanishvili family’s international business empire consists of about 20 foreign companies through which they own approximately 125 Georgian companies and numerous properties registered in European jurisdictions: the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and France. Bidzina Ivanishvili himself is a French citizen.

Real estate: Bidzina Ivanishvili and his wife Ekaterine Khvedelidze own two properties in Paris:

A 1,935 sq. m plot of land and a 300 sq. m residential house in Paris at 1 Allée des Robichons. The property is owned by Ekaterine Khvedelidze. A 110,925 sq. m plot of land in Paris at 29 Rue de la Princesse. The immediate owner is a French property management company, SCI Du 29 Rue De La Princesse, jointly owned by Bidzina Ivanishvili and his wife.

Kakha Kaladze

Position: Mayor of Tbilisi

Real estate and companies: Owns a 7-room apartment in Paris purchased in early 2022 for €3.5 million. The apartment is officially owned by Kala Capital, a company registered by Kaladze and his wife in early 2022, now fully owned by his wife. The company is registered at the same address as the apartment.

All four of Kaladze’s children are likely EU citizens, having been born in Italy and France.

Anton Obolashvili

Position: Georgian Dream MP

Real estate: Owns a 130 sq. m apartment in Paris with his wife, purchased in 2014 for €1,165,030. In 2019, they also bought a garage for €58,000.

Kakha Bekauri

Position: Chairman of Georgia’s National Communications Commission

Company: On June 28, 2024, Bekauri and his wife Ekaterine Beridze established Nap Real Estate in Paris at 47 Avenue Hoche, 75008. The official activity of the company is real estate management. According to Bekauri’s 2024 declaration, they contributed a total of €1,764,991 to the company’s capital, likely intended for property purchases in France.

Vakhtang Jaoshvili

Position: Georgian Ambassador to India

Real estate: His wife and child are French citizens. His wife owns three properties in France:

A 29 sq. m apartment purchased in 2024 for €147,926.

A 90 sq. m apartment purchased in 2006 for €280,800.

A 140 sq. m house purchased in 2018 for €370,000.

Germany

Levan Kobiashvili

Position: President of the Football Federation, former member of parliament

Real estate: Levan Kobiashvili and his wife Tamar Tsuleiskiri, a former official (ex-head of the NATO and EU Information Center), own two properties in Berlin:

A 770 sq. m plot of land with a 550 sq. m residential house, purchased in 2014 for €1,690,000 (according to declarations).

A 110 sq. m apartment purchased in 2020 for €945,000.

Both of Levan Kobiashvili’s children are likely EU citizens as they were born in Germany.

Giorgi Kajaia

Position: Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Georgia for relations with Russia

Real estate: Kajaia’s German wife owns a 100 sq. m apartment in Berlin, purchased in 2008 for €200,000 (according to declarations).

Netherlands

Irakli Rukhadze

Position: Business partner of Bidzina Ivanishvili and owner of Imedi TV – the main pro-government media outlet of Georgian Dream

Companies: Irakli Rukhadze holds his Georgian business assets through several companies registered in the Netherlands:

Telemedi → Media Finance Group B.V.

Liberty Bank → Georgian Financial Group B.V.

Georgian Cement (formerly Heidelberg Cement) → Caucasuscement Holding B.V. and Cement Invest B.V.

Rustavi Steel → Tolanius Beheer B.V.

Nikoloz Laliashvili

Position: Georgian Ambassador to Hungary

Company: Owns 50% of Spacefoods Holding B.V., registered in the Netherlands.

His wife, a Slovak citizen, owns the company JSC Zetor Brno, registered in the Czech Republic.

Czech Republic

Alex Akhvlediani

Position: Former Director of the Maritime Transport Agency

Real estate: Owns two properties in the Czech Republic:

A 320 sq. m apartment in Prague, purchased in 2013 for €860,000 (according to declarations).

A 3,000 sq. m plot of land in Prague, purchased in 2012 for €485,000.

Companies: Owns 100% of two companies registered in the Czech Republic — GSG Wine Company and Akhmusi — as well as 100% of a company registered in Slovenia, Navtilus Doo.

Nino Tsilosani

Position: Georgian Dream MP

Company: Owns 25% of the Czech-registered company S.R.O Almitrans.

Slovakia

Alexander Motserelia

Position: Former member of parliament

Company: Owns 49% of the Slovak company Svet Orechov.

Real estate: A 72 sq. m apartment in Bratislava, purchased in 2016 for €123,000.

Nikoloz Nikolozishvili

Position: Ambassador at Large

Real estate: A 106 sq. m apartment in Bratislava, purchased in 2008 for €278,000 (according to declarations). His wife is a Slovak citizen.

Spain

Romeo Mikautadze

Position: Former First Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development

Real estate: A 120 sq. m apartment in Madrid, purchased in 2024 for €660,000.

Denmark

Natela Menabde

Position: Georgian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark

Real estate: A 154 sq. m apartment in Hellerup, purchased in 2005 for 4,260,000 Danish kroner (approximately $670,000 at today’s rate).

Hungary

Giorgi Sharvashidze

Position: Georgian Ambassador to Armenia

Real estate: An 87 sq. m apartment in Budapest, purchased in 2006 for €100,000.

Giorgi Sharvashidze’s son was born in Hungary.

Greece

Gaioz Kajaia

Position: Deputy Chief of one of the district police departments in Tbilisi

Real estate: A 60 sq. m apartment in Thessaloniki.

Cyprus

Magdana Kurashvili

Position: Chairperson of the Municipal Council Commission

Real estate: A 130 sq. m apartment, purchased in 2007 for €100,000.

News in Georgia