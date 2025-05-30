Transparency International: Georgia is growing closer to Iran politically and economically

Georgia grows closer to Iran

According to Transparency International Georgia (TI), amid deteriorating relations with the US and the EU, the ruling Georgian Dream party is strengthening ties with non-democratic regimes, including Iran, which is known for its anti-American stance.

Trade

According to the organisation, in 2024 Georgia’s foreign trade turnover with Iran reached a record high of USD 322 million (USD 37 million in exports, USD 285 million in imports), nearly three times the figure recorded in 2012. Over the past two years alone, trade with Iran has grown by 23%.

Georgia primarily imports black metals (USD 142 million), construction materials (USD 46 million), plastic products (USD 34 million), and food (USD 22 million) from Iran. TI estimates that the threefold increase in imports over the past 12 years is mainly due to the rise in imports of black metals and construction materials.

Tourism

“The number of tourists coming to Georgia from Iran is growing. According to Georgia’s National Tourism Administration, 146,000 Iranians visited the country in 2024 — almost twice as many as in 2012. The highest number was recorded in 2018, with 291,000 arrivals. Following the pandemic, the flow of Iranian tourists resumed with renewed momentum, increasing by an average of 19% in 2023–2024.

In 2023, Iranian tourists spent USD 128 million in Georgia.

According to the National Statistics Office, around 10,000 Iranian immigrants have arrived in Georgia over the past decade,” the report states.

Iranian business and investment in Georgia

“Between 2013 and 2024, Iranian citizens registered 9,300 companies in Georgia — four times more than the number of Iranian companies operating in the country prior to 2013.

Direct foreign investment from Iran began flowing into Georgia in 2006. Between 2006 and 2012, a total of USD 8 million was invested. From 2013 to 2024, that figure increased fivefold to USD 41 million. The largest investments were made in the trade, construction, industrial, and transport sectors,” TI reports.

What else does the report say?

On 22 May 2024, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze attended the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash. Then, on 30 July, Kobakhidze was present at the inauguration of Iran’s new president, where slogans such as ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ were openly chanted.”

“Georgian Dream views such countries as political and economic alternatives to America and Europe. This foreign policy course has become particularly evident since 2022, following the start of the Russia–Ukraine war.

Irakli Kobakhidze at Ebrahim Raisi’s funeral in Iran. Kobakhidze attended the event alongside Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in a hotel later that evening.

During a meeting with Irakli Kobakhidze, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that strengthening ties with neighboring countries and the wider region is a priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy and of its 14th government. He also emphasized Iran’s readiness — like Georgia’s — to use its potential to deepen bilateral relations. Irakli Kobakhidze responded by saying that Iran holds an important and constructive position in the region and noted the friendly atmosphere in Iran–Georgia relations.

In 2021, Iran, Georgia, and Azerbaijan agreed to establish a new transit corridor. The new route is expected to link the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea.

Over the past 12 years, along with political ties, Georgia’s economic relations with Iran have also expanded significantly. Trade with Iran has tripled, the number of Iranian tourists has doubled, the number of companies registered by Iranian citizens has quadrupled, and direct investment has increased fivefold.