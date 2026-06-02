Armenia officially opens its first AI factory

Armenia opens its first AI factory

Armenia has officially inaugurated its first artificial intelligence factory. Eleveight AI built the facility in the village of Gagarin in the Gegharkunik region. At present, it is the first AI factory in the South Caucasus to use NVIDIA Blackwell B300 technology.

The company invested $70m in the first phase of the project. It plans to invest a further $50m by the end of 2026.

Developers expect the advanced infrastructure to create new opportunities for businesses, start-ups, research and education.

The AI factory complies with NVIDIA Reference Architecture standards. As a result, international technology companies and research teams can move their projects to Armenia and launch them without facing technical integration challenges.

During the opening ceremony, Armenia’s Ministry of High-Tech Industry and Eleveight AI signed a memorandum of understanding.

“The AI factory lays one of the cornerstones of Armenia’s future economy. With this project, Armenia becomes not only a consumer and user of advanced technologies, but also a producer and supplier for the global market,” said Mkhitar Hayrapetyan..

Key facts about the AI factory

The facility is designed to support large-scale AI computing and provide digital solutions for both the public and private sectors.

The factory currently operates with 512 graphics processing units (GPUs). At present, it runs on 1.2 MW of power. The company plans to increase capacity to 5 MW in the next phase and eventually to 35 MW.

According to the company, this expansion will:

significantly increase the factory’s computing capacity;

accommodate thousands of next-generation AI processors;

establish a regional AI infrastructure hub.

To support local talent and promote scientific innovation, Eleveight AI plans to allocate 20% of the factory’s total computing capacity to projects run by Armenian universities and research centres.

The project relies on a sustainable and environmentally responsible model. The infrastructure operates under a Zero Chemical Footprint approach, which uses natural cooling solutions instead of chemical-based systems.

Eleveight AI also owns solar power facilities that provide the factory with a high degree of energy independence and operational autonomy.

Armenia’s Ministry of High-Tech Industry has published photographs of the new AI factory

Eleveight AI aims to put Armenia on the global technology map

According to Arman Aleksanyan, computing power has become “strategic infrastructure” in the age of artificial intelligence. He argues that Armenia should not merely adapt to these changes but should also help shape them.

“We created Eleveight AI with exactly this goal in mind: to build world-class artificial intelligence infrastructure in the region and secure Armenia’s place on the global technology map,” he said.

A public-private partnership

Armenia’s Ministry of High-Tech Industry says the memorandum signed with Eleveight AI aims to develop the country’s AI ecosystem, foster innovation, build capacity and support practical applications.

The agreement envisages efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into public administration and develop cloud services for both the public and private sectors.

The memorandum identifies several areas of cooperation, including:

support for AI start-ups, research teams and innovative initiatives;

implementation of educational and professional development programmes;

strengthening scientific and technological capacity;

expansion of high-performance computing infrastructure;

promotion of pilot and applied AI projects.

“The parties also plan to establish the Artificial Intelligence Virtual Institute (AIVI) as a platform for cooperation. It will support the development of educational programmes, professional communities, research groups and innovative initiatives,” the ministry said.

The memorandum also provides for activities aimed at increasing the international visibility and reputation of Armenia’s AI sector. These include joint events with foreign partners, professional forums and pilot projects.

‘We must turn Armenia into a garden of AI factories’

According to Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, the countries that create “gardens of AI factories” will hold the competitive advantage in the 21st century. Armenia, he said, aims to rank among the leaders and become the region’s own “garden of AI factories”.

“That means creating an ecosystem where high-performance computing infrastructure, AI models, laboratories and innovative companies can thrive.”

Hayrapetyan argued that Armenia’s competitive strengths lie in its human capital, engineering culture, global Armenian network and ability to make fast and effective decisions.

He stressed that the government’s role is to create favourable conditions for investment, develop energy and digital infrastructure, train specialists and give Armenian start-ups access to modern computing resources.

The minister said the government will soon begin discussions with state institutions and technology-sector stakeholders to determine how part of the available resources can meet specific needs within Armenia.

“Eleveight AI should not only export computing resources. It should also provide cloud services to Armenian companies, particularly those that urgently need such resources. Demand for them is growing every day,” he said.

Armenia opens its first AI factory