Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
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Monday, 25 May, Armenia.
● “The Akhalkalaki–Kars railway, like Azerbaijan’s railway network, is now open for exports from Armenia and imports to Armenia,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on social media. “This is a major event in our country’s economic life. I thank our partners in Turkey and Georgia. Armenia now has railway access to Russia through the territories of Georgia and Azerbaijan, and then through Russia and Kazakhstan to China. And now, through Georgia and Turkey, also to the European Union,” he wrote.
● The issue of visa liberalization between Armenia and the EU will be resolved within two years at the latest, Nikol Pashinyan said. “Right now I am focused on the election campaign. If I receive your vote of confidence, I will resolve all issues within the framework of four principles: goods and services, labor force, financial resources, and free movement and transit. There is not a single issue among these four that I cannot solve,” Pashinyan said.
● Andranik Tevanyan, leader of the “Mother Armenia” party and number two on the list of the pro-Russian “Prosperous Armenia” party, has been arrested for two months. He is charged with treason and espionage and denies the accusations. On May 20, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the election campaign that the National Security Service would ask investigators to open a criminal case against Tevanyan on treason charges. Tevanyan responded by saying that “it is Pashinyan himself who is the traitor and will one day be held accountable for his actions.”
● Former president and prime ministerial candidate Robert Kocharyan promised to “give the ruling party a political enema.” He recalled what he called the formula for peace and security: a competitive army, a strong leader, and a powerful ally. “But what do we have today? The army has become a guard service, we have not heard about military exercises for a long time. A strong leader? He is on his knees, disgracing the country, a drunkard. A strong ally? Every day he deliberately damages relations with the ally [meaning Russia — JAMnews] in order to create a situation where they can claim we were abandoned, that nobody is beside us, and that there is no way out except submitting to all demands [likely referring to Azerbaijan — JAMnews]. Only an enemy could govern the country this way. We reject this,” Kocharyan said.
● Prime ministerial candidate and oligarch Gagik Tsarukyan commented on Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that by 2031 he would “take away all of Tsarukyan’s houses.” “I have a better proposal for the prime minister. Let him donate the government mansion — his residence — to our boys wounded in the war, the heroes who need treatment. Let us pay attention to them, they defended the honor of our nation. And whatever is needed, for example equipment, I will personally provide. They deserve it,” Tsarukyan said.
● The “I Am Against Everyone” party held an action called “Put Everyone in Their Place.” Party members wearing red T-shirts and Spider-Man masks pasted photos of political figures they apparently wanted to “put in their place.”
● Armenia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Zhirayr Ananyan, took part in an open debate of the UN Security Council on the protection of civilians in armed conflicts. Ananyan spoke about ethnic Armenians imprisoned in Azerbaijan, saying there are known cases of inhuman and degrading treatment. “The denial of international humanitarian access to them, including for the International Committee of the Red Cross, the reduction of the international presence in Azerbaijan, and the suppression of free press and independent civil society voices complicate efforts aimed at addressing their protection needs,” Ananyan said. He added that Armenia, in cooperation with the UN and Red Cross structures, continues to address the humanitarian consequences faced by more than 100,000 Armenians displaced from Karabakh.
● Investigators have seized the phone of former president of the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan. His lawyer said: “The military investigative department’s interest is related to the explosion at a gas station on September 24, 2023, but the phone itself was manufactured in 2025.”
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Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 18-22 May, 2026