Bidzina Ivanishvili
Bidzina Ivanishvili

Transparency International: Ivanishvili family moves money from offshore accounts to Georgia

Ivanishvili family’s offshore accounts

According to Transparency International Georgia, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the oligarch and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, along with his family members, is actively transferring capital from offshore accounts to Georgia.

So far, eight new joint-stock companies have been established, and 12 offshore companies have been re-registered as Georgian entities.

According to Transparency International Georgia, the total authorized capital of the reorganized companies amounts to 163,187,800 lari (around $56.77 million).

The process began in December 2024, when Bidzina Ivanishvili started transferring his offshore assets to Georgia in response to U.S. financial sanctions. Recently, Transparency International Georgia reports, the restructuring has accelerated, and it is expected that the Ivanishvili family will fully transfer their offshore assets to Georgian companies.

The organization also suggests that the Ivanishvili family is benefiting from tax incentives introduced under Georgia’s so-called “offshore law”, which was passed in spring 2024.

“Transparency International Georgia continues to monitor Bidzina Ivanishvili’s companies and how he seeks to protect his assets from sanctions,” the statement reads.

