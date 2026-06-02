Georgia PM’s report: new agenda with the US, the European Union and economic growth

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has presented his annual report to parliament, outlining the government’s key foreign policy and economic priorities. The report places particular emphasis on restoring relations with the United States, advancing European integration, supporting Ukraine and assessing the country’s economic performance.

● The government says restoring its strategic partnership with the United States remains one of its key foreign policy priorities. According to the report, Tbilisi is engaged in active political dialogue with Washington aimed at reviving the strategic partnership that was suspended under the previous US administration. The authorities argue that a new bilateral agenda should reflect the interests of both countries and pave the way for the full resumption of cooperation.

● The report also highlights cooperation with the European Union. According to the government, Georgia continued implementing commitments related to its EU integration agenda during the reporting period. In August 2025, the Commission on European Integration approved both the action plan for the current year and the previous year’s progress report. The government also prepared new reports and action plans, including documents detailing Georgia’s implementation of commitments undertaken in cooperation with the European Commission.

The report’s authors argue that, despite ongoing security challenges, Georgia continued to cooperate with the EU in the areas of foreign and security policy. The government presents this process as part of the country’s broader path towards European integration.

● Ukraine also features prominently in the foreign policy section of the report. According to the government, Georgia continued to provide political and diplomatic support to Ukraine, as well as humanitarian assistance. The report states that Georgia supported or co-sponsored around 850 resolutions, decisions and declarations related to international efforts opposing Russian aggression. It also says Georgian representatives made more than 380 national statements on various international platforms.

The government further highlights its participation in activating the OSCE’s Moscow Mechanism, its accession to the founding convention of the International Claims Commission for Ukraine, and its involvement in a range of international initiatives. According to the report, Georgia continued supporting Ukrainian citizens residing in the country through social and educational programmes, while humanitarian assistance to Ukraine included the delivery of generators.

● In the section on regional policy, the report focuses on strengthening Georgia’s role in the Black Sea region. The government argues that the country’s strategic location has become increasingly important for the EU’s connectivity agenda. According to the report, this role is also reflected in a number of EU strategic documents.

● On the economic front, the government says Georgia maintained macroeconomic stability despite geopolitical tensions and external economic challenges. According to the report, the country’s economy grew by 7.5% in 2025, which the authorities describe as one of the strongest performances internationally.

The report also states that, following Georgia’s acquisition of EU candidate status, the government’s main economic objective is to prepare the economy for eventual EU membership. The authorities argue that economic policy in the coming years should serve that goal. For now, the annual report has been submitted to parliament in written form. Kobakhidze is also expected to present it in person, although the date of the parliamentary hearing has not yet been announced.

Georgian PM’s annual report