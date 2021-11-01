ENGLISH arrow icon
Environment

What on Earth Georgia podcast, ep. 16: Green journalism in Georgia

Green journalism needs to be developed in Georgia in order to offer better information sources to people. Better education for journalists is also required.

How can we expect people to know about the environmental issues, if media does not cover them or does not tell the whole story? How can journalist write about environmental issues, if they don’t know the basic terms?

We spoke to Tamtuka Jinjolava, doctor of Mass Media Communication about the coverage of environmental topics in the most popular media outlets in Georgia. According to Jinjolava, more specialization and expertise among journalists is needed. First step to ensuring it could be teaching green journalism at universities but the audience also needs to show interest in such issues.

What are the hot topics today and why should we pay attention to them? Who is best in covering environmental issues and why? What is the responsibility of journalist covering environmental issues and what is required from the audience and politicians? All this and more in a new episode of What on Earth Georgia environmental podcast.

Tamtuka Jinjolava, doctor of Mass Communication

