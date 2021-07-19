ENGLISH arrow icon
What on Earth Georgia, ep. 6: Living in a straw bale house

When I go to the other World, I want nothing to be left behind, says David Chachanidze who lives in a house made out of straw bales. 

Construction and demolition waste frequently makes up to 30% of the total waste received at landfills all over the world. If we don’t want the landfills to get full of concrete, we need to think about possibilities, how to recycle such waste, or not create it at all. David Chachanidze is among the few in Georgia who is trying to deal with this problem. Together with his wife, he has built three houses  – all out of natural materials: wood, lime, earth, and straw bales. Such a house, when deconstructed, decomposes itself in just one year.

The reason for building houses out of natural materials is not only environmental but also medical. As a doctor, David Chachanidze explains the health problems that can be caused by houses made out of synthetic materials. 

