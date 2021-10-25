ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
What on Earth Georgia | Podcasts

What on Earth Georgia ep. 15: Does urban planning exist in Tbilisi?

messenger vk-black email copy print

Sarah Cowles came to Tbilisi more then ten years ago as a landscape architect with an interest in urban planning.

Walking down the streets of Tbilisi is almost an oxymoron. Often there are no pavements at all, and if there are some, cars are using them as a parking space, so pedestrians are still forced to walk on the road. Finding the crossroads can be difficult and crossing the road somewhere else is deadly dangerous. The underground passages are not always spaced out logically. Solution is better urban planning.

Sarah Cowles is a landscape architect and a founder of a company Ruderal, which specializes in this field. Her main interest is in design of outdoor areas, such as parks and different kind of greenery in the city. But aside of that, she tries to return the land to the people, give them the feeling they can change something about the environment that surrounds them. She is doing that via several projects, one of which, the Arsenal Oasis in Svanetis Ubani and Avlabari neighborhoods, got the Lila 2021 Special Jury Award in September.

Together with Sarah, we talked about the opportunities for landscape architecture in Tbilisi, what can be done about it and how proper urban planning can protect Tbilisi from floods and fires.

Useful links:

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews