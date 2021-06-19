What On Earth Georgia podcast, ep.2: environmentally conscious parenthood

What unites ecology and being a parent and what is environmentally conscious parenthood? Both Environment activists and parents want to make the world a better place for the future generations. Becoming a parent makes people think about the world they would like their children to live in and ways to make it a safer place for them.

Jana Kowalová explains that for her, living environmentally friendly means reducing the everyday waste and consumption. She does not want her child to face the waste problem in the future. She does not want the landfill to grab the land, which now belongs to nature. Becoming a parent is connected with new consumption practices she had to think about.

What should a mother do, when she does not want to use the disposable diapers, which end up in the landfills? Is it really necessary to provide the child with many nice plastic toys? What does the child really need and what is just a matter of good marketing?

Useful links:

Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/woodwork.kodala/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ekopups.ge/?hl=cs