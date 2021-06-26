ENGLISH arrow icon
What on Earth Georgia podcast, ep. 3: Eating vegan in Tbilisi

How to be vegan in Tbilisi?

Being vegan means not eating any animal products as well as not buying things made out of leather or using cosmetics that has been tested on animals. According to some studies, it is one of the three most effective ways to reduce one’s carbon footprint.

In the new episode of the What on Earth Georgia podcast, Marlene Böhm, a German volunteer based in Tbilisi, talks about veganism, why she became one, how to eat vegan in Georgia when most of the dishes of the national cuisine are meat-based or contain dairy. Marlene also offers advice on where to find vegan products such as tofu, tempeh, or soy in Tbilisi.

Useful links:

Tofu Tbilisi: tofu delivery in Tbilisi

Organika: shop that sells tofu in Georgia

Avantgar vegan: Vegan receipes:

Blue zones:

The Game Changers movie:

