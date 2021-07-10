ENGLISH arrow icon
What on Earth Georgia, ep.5: Safe cycling in Tbilisi

Riding a bicycle in Tbilisi is rather dangerous. Streets are occupied by cars and drivers love to honk. In a new episode of the What on Earth Georgia podcast, cyclists from Caucasus Cycling Network (CCN) share their advice on how and where one can cycle safely in the capital of Georgia. The founders of CCN even created a Safe Cycling in Tbilisi map where one can find all lanes that are safe for bicycles in the city. The organization also offers community city rides which are aimed at educating cyclists as well as car drivers.

Swapping car for a bicycle is a good way of reducing car emissions, making Tbilisi air cleaner and its streets less dangerous. The co-founder of CCN, Mar Mikhelidze shared her advice for anyone who is interested to bike in the city of Tbilisi and further.

