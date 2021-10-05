What on Earth Georgia, ep. 14: Bunebare - kindergarten in the woods

“Our motto is that there is no bad weather, just bad clothing”, says Tamara Chakvetadze, who created the first forest kindergarten in Georgia called Bunebare. The pupils in this kindergarten spend childhood in the woods.

There are no walls -just trees, there are no toys – just mud, sticks and animals. No matter whether it rains or snows, children play outside the whole day. Every day, teachers prepare different playground in Dighomi meadows in Tbilisi. According to Tamara, by spending childhood in the woods, the children can learn, how to protect the nature. They learn its value.

She hopes that in the future, all kindergartens and schools will have spending time in nature in their curriculums. In this episode, we talk about the concept of forest kindergarten, it’s benefits and problems associated with it.

