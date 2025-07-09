EU Parliament group opposes Georgia’s membership

The political group Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) in the European Parliament, known for its pro–Georgian Dream rhetoric, has initiated an amendment to the draft resolution on Georgia, calling on the European Parliament to oppose Georgia’s accession to the EU “out of respect for the country’s sovereignty.”

The amendment, submitted on behalf of ESN, was authored by Slovak MEP Milan Uhrík from the far-right Republic Movement, Sarah Knafo from Éric Zemmour’s French Reconquête party, and Alexander Sell from Germany’s Alternative for Germany. ESN includes 25 members and is a small political group.

On July 9, the European Parliament will vote on the resolution on Georgia.

The draft resolution states that the European Parliament does not recognize the “Georgian Dream” government. It also calls for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and his family, as well as government leaders and others responsible for democratic backsliding in the country.

The document also addresses pressure on civil society, persecution of opposition figures, and this year’s local elections.

What amendments to the resolution did “Europe of Sovereign Nations” propose

ESN recognizes the Georgian government’s decision to suspend the EU accession process as a legitimate expression of national sovereignty in the face of foreign policy pressure.

ESN respects Georgia’s reassessment of its strategic partnerships aimed at protecting the country’s constitutional order and national interests.

ESN calls on the EU to respect Georgia’s constitutional order and its right to independently determine how to implement the Association Agreement without prior political conditions.

ESN encourages the EU to reconsider its enlargement policy in light of recent developments in Georgia, suggesting a shift away from an automatic enlargement model toward strategic partnership agreements that respect sovereignty and the uniqueness of partner countries.

ESN respects the results of the parliamentary elections held in October 2024 and considers them a reflection of the democratic will of the Georgian people.

ESN acknowledges the need for Georgia to maintain pragmatic relations with neighboring states to safeguard regional stability and national interests.

