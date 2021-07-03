ENGLISH arrow icon
What on Earth Georgia | Podcasts

What on Earth Georgia, ep.4: Community gardening in the city



How to grow your own plants in the city?

Community gardening in Tbilisi could become one of the ways of bringing more green space to the city, however, the only community garden in the whole of Georgia is Kokopelli garden located in Bagebi and run by Salome Popiashvili. “I just love to experience the variety of flavors of fruits and vegetables”, explains Salome, adding that anyone is welcome to join her community.

Why is community gardening good for the environment, what are the rules of it, what is allowed and possible to grow there and what are the expenses? All this and more in the new episode of What on Earth Georgia.

Useful information: How to get to Kokopelli Community Garden: Bus lines 51, 334 or 34

