Georgia
Georgia

What on Earth Georgia podcast, ep. 1: Parki Ar Minda, waste reduction and recycling

What on Earth Georgia, ep. 1: Waste reduction, recycling, ‘Parki Ar Minda

Approximately 900,000 tons of waste are generated annually in Georgia and more than 75% end up in landfill sites. This is a serious problem. Not only because of the land grabbing, but also because of the water it generates and contaminates ground waters, states EU Neighbors East website.

Several projects are now addressing the waste problem in Georgia. Among them is ‘Parki Ar Minda’ (‘I don’t want a plastic bags’), whose founders, originally from Russia, Mariam Pesvianidze and Tatiana Remneva, are the guests of this episode of the JAMnews podcast ‘What on Earth Georgia’.

How to start sorting waste and what to do once the bin is full? Is it possible to shop without using plastic bags in Georgia? Find out here.

Podcast ‘What on Earth Georgia

Cycling, recycling, tree and vegetable planting, environmentally friendly teaching, clean streets, fresh air, tofu in every supermarket, less waste, more green space, could that be Tbilisi? What on Earth Georgia is a podcast about environmental issues in Tbilisi and its suburbs. By introducing environmental initiatives in the Georgia’s capital, the podcast aims to show different ways to make Tbilisi sustainable for living.

