What on Earth Georgia, ep. 13: Gender and climate change

Does gender affect climate change?

Climate change affects women more than men, states the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change report. As is it still mainly women, who take care of the household and gardening, they are the ones being more affected by lack of water or extreme weather conditions. It is also women, who are mainly responsible for kids which, in turn, makes it more difficult for them to emigrate and they end up being left behind in places of crisis.

For that reason, women need to be more engaged in decision-making processes as they deal with the environment differently than men, they have different needs and their voices need to be heard – these are some of the goals that the NGO Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF) set in Georgia and other countries.

The head of the Georgian branch of the WECF office, Anna Samwel, joined the What On Earth Georgia podcast to discuss the main issues with gender inequality and climate change.

