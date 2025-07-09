The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on Georgia based on reports from 2023–2024

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on Georgia

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on Georgia based on the 2023–2024 reports. The document states that the situation in Georgia has significantly deteriorated since the European Commission’s report on Georgia was published on October 30, 2023. The resolution was passed with 490 votes in favor and 147 against.

This is the European Parliament’s first report on Georgia as an EU candidate country. It evaluates Georgia’s progress based on the Commission’s 2023 and 2024 reports and sets out the Parliament’s official position on EU–Georgia relations.

The resolution does not recognize the results of the October 2024 parliamentary elections or the legitimacy of the Georgian Dream government. It therefore declares the new repressive laws adopted by the ruling party to be illegal.

The resolution condemns pressure on civil society, the political opposition, and independent media, and calls on EU member states to independently impose personal sanctions on those responsible for democratic backsliding in Georgia and for supporting the Georgian Dream regime.

The report also calls for disconnecting Georgia from SWIFT and imposing sectoral sanctions.

According to the resolution, the European Parliament:

● Strongly condemns the violent repression, arbitrary and politically motivated detentions without sufficient legal basis, and the systematic torture of peaceful protesters, civil society representatives, political opponents, and media figures;

● Demands that Georgian authorities refrain from the use of force, respect freedom of assembly and expression, and repeal the recently adopted repressive legislation aimed at suppressing public protests, particularly through excessive fines;

● Expresses serious concern over the growing number of political prisoners and reiterates its call for their immediate and unconditional release;

● Calls for effective and credible investigations into all acts of violence and for those responsible to be held accountable;

● Voices concern over the lack of judicial independence, noting that senior judges linked to Georgian Dream are overseeing politically motivated trials against peaceful protesters and government critics;

● Deeply regrets that the ruling Georgian Dream party failed to seize the historic opportunity granted to Georgia as an EU candidate to advance along the path of European integration, while noting that the vast majority of the population continues to support EU integration;

● Notes that candidate status was granted to Georgia despite the alarming trajectory of the Georgian Dream government, which has increasingly diverged from European values and democratic principles;

● Warns that the upcoming municipal elections in autumn 2025 will take place against a deteriorating legal environment, worsened by legislative amendments passed in December 2024, ongoing political repression, and intensified persecution of opposition forces;

● Stresses that under Georgian Dream’s rule, Georgia has not only failed to make progress but has actually regressed on key elements of the European Commission’s nine-step recommendations, despite government claims to the contrary;

● Emphasizes that Georgia’s EU integration process has effectively stalled due to continued democratic backsliding and the rigging of the October 2024 parliamentary elections, marking a clear shift toward authoritarian rule, further illegal capture of state institutions, and the adoption of anti-democratic laws that contradict the values and principles of the European Union;

● Agrees with the conclusions of the European Council of June 27, 2024, that the Georgian government’s current course threatens the country’s EU integration, and urges Georgian Dream to return to the path of democratic reform and Euro-Atlantic integration;

● Condemns the dismissal of around 700 civil servants since December 2024 for supporting EU integration or participating in pro-European protests;

● Stresses the need for an immediate and comprehensive reassessment of EU policy toward Georgia in light of the ongoing democratic decline, increasingly repressive political and legislative environment, erosion of democratic achievements and reforms, weakening of democratic institutions, and consolidation of power by the ruling party.

● Emphasizes the responsibility of Bidzina Ivanishvili and other officials and political leaders – including Irakli Kobakhidze, Shalva Papuashvili, Vakhtang Gomelauri, Tbilisi mayor and Georgian Dream secretary general Kakha Kaladze, and former Georgian Dream chairman Irakli Garibashvili – for the deterioration of the political process in Georgia. They contributed to the democratic backsliding that led to authoritarian consolidation of power and contradicted the Euro-Atlantic goals enshrined in the constitution;

● Calls for the immediate imposition of targeted personal sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, his family members, and his companies, and urges the European Union, in cooperation with the United Kingdom, to freeze his financial assets;

● Reminds the governments of Hungary and Slovakia of the principle of sincere cooperation, which requires member states to refrain from actions that could undermine the EU’s objectives;

● Urges the governments of Hungary and Slovakia to align their foreign policies with EU positions and principles and to lift their veto on sanctions against those responsible for democratic backsliding and the suppression of legitimate protests in Georgia;

● Condemns the unilateral actions of the Hungarian government aimed at legitimizing Georgian Dream;

● Calls on the Georgian authorities to hold new parliamentary elections under independent international and domestic observation;

● Urges the European Commission to review the EU’s policy toward Georgia, including monitoring the implementation of the EU–Georgia Association Agreement.

What else does the resolution say?

● Given the current political and legal conditions, the 2025 municipal elections pose a serious challenge for any potential participant expecting a free and fair electoral process. Such participation is likely to be used by the self-proclaimed government to legitimize the current status quo;

● The upcoming elections cannot offer a genuine opportunity for the Georgian people to express their democratic will unless imprisoned and detained opposition leaders are released and unless the elections are held in an improved electoral environment – under independent and impartial electoral management and credible international observation – to ensure a truly fair, free, and transparent process.

Commentary

Salome Samadashvili, opposition Lelo – Strong Georgia: “The resolution discussed and adopted today by the European Parliament is especially important because on July 15, the European Council is set to discuss its policy toward Georgia.

Ahead of this historic debate, it is crucial for us that the European Parliament clearly states its political position on key issues such as the illegitimacy of the Ivanishvili regime, the need for sanctions against it, and broader support for the Georgian people.

I believe this resolution makes it absolutely clear that unless there are political changes—specifically, new parliamentary elections – not only will Georgia’s EU accession process remain frozen, as it already is, but we also risk losing important achievements such as visa-free travel to the EU.

This resolution clarifies the situation especially for those who still consider themselves supporters of Georgian Dream. It is an important political document that should be carefully read by anyone who cares about Georgia’s future and its European path.”

News in Georgia