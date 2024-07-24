fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Elections in Georgia 2024
Elections in Georgia 2024

NDI has launched a long-term assessment of Georgia’s 2024 parliamentary elections

messenger vk-black email copy print

NDI on Georgia’s parliamentary elections

The American National Democratic Institute (NDI) has begun a long-term mission in Georgia to assess the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, 2024. The team, which includes five analysts, the head of the mission, and their assistants, will arrive in Tbilisi soon and remain in Georgia until November.

The delegation will not be providing comments to the media.

This mission is a continuation of NDI’s pre-election assessment and part of a broader international election observation program organized for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In the coming months, the NDI team will examine various aspects related to the elections, including the election campaign process, election organization, media and information environment, as well as gender issues and inclusivity.

The team will also meet with representatives from the government and election administration, the ruling party and opposition political parties, civil society organizations, local monitoring groups, state broadcasters, and independent media.

NDI is a non-profit, non-partisan, non-governmental organization dedicated to strengthening democratic institutions worldwide by promoting citizen participation, government transparency, and accountability.

Throughout its history, NDI has observed approximately 200 elections across all regions of the world, including every election held in Georgia since 1992.

The mission is funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Most read

1

"Debts must be repaid" - Expert on Azerbaijan-France relations

2

Ilham Aliyev named two conditions for signing a peace treaty with Armenia

3

"The goal is not to bring Yerevan and Baku to a peace agreement": Opinion

4

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from July 15-19, 2024

5

The EU will begin a dialogue with Armenia on visa liberalization – When and what to expect

6

Is the call for tough compromises addressed to Azerbaijan or Armenia? Opinions from Yerevan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews