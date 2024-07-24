NDI has launched a long-term assessment of Georgia’s 2024 parliamentary elections

NDI on Georgia’s parliamentary elections

The American National Democratic Institute (NDI) has begun a long-term mission in Georgia to assess the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, 2024. The team, which includes five analysts, the head of the mission, and their assistants, will arrive in Tbilisi soon and remain in Georgia until November.

The delegation will not be providing comments to the media.

This mission is a continuation of NDI’s pre-election assessment and part of a broader international election observation program organized for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In the coming months, the NDI team will examine various aspects related to the elections, including the election campaign process, election organization, media and information environment, as well as gender issues and inclusivity.

The team will also meet with representatives from the government and election administration, the ruling party and opposition political parties, civil society organizations, local monitoring groups, state broadcasters, and independent media.

NDI is a non-profit, non-partisan, non-governmental organization dedicated to strengthening democratic institutions worldwide by promoting citizen participation, government transparency, and accountability.

Throughout its history, NDI has observed approximately 200 elections across all regions of the world, including every election held in Georgia since 1992.

The mission is funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).