Georgia: economy, education, regional development - the opposition Coalition for Change on their election program

Election program of Georgian Coalition for Change

“Georgian Charter,” rapid economic development, education, and regional development—Zurab Japaridze, leader of the opposition party “Girchi – More Freedom,” presented the four main directions of the “Coalition for Change” election program.

The “Georgian Charter” is the name of the action plan presented by Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili. The aim of the charter is to unite the pro-European opposition as a counterbalance to the pro-Russian government in the parliamentary elections on October 26. Salome Zourabichvili announced the “Georgian Charter” on May 26, Georgia‘s Independence Day. The charter was signed by the parties: “Akhali,” “Girchi – more freedom,” “European Georgia,” “Lelo,” the Republican Party, “Strategy Aghmashenebeli,” and the “United National Movement.” The “Girchi” party and Giorgi Gakharia’s party “For Georgia” did not join the charter.

Election program of the coalition for change

“The election program covers everything. During the campaign, the focus will be on four main areas. The first is the ‘Georgian Charter,’ which we signed. We strive to ensure that every promise made and every signed document is fulfilled as we said we would achieve a certain configuration by July 8, and we are doing that.

The charter includes reforms based on the nine recommendations from the European Commission to enable Georgia to begin negotiations with the European Union.

The second focus is on rapid economic development. We need to double the economy, which will form the basis for other changes related to the budget.

The next part concerns education—we want to create a modern education system with several important focuses. Emphasis will be placed on maximum deregulation of private educational institutions. In the remaining public institutions, elements of the free market will be introduced to continually improve education quality without requiring intervention.

The final focus is on regional development, which means that the center will not control everything, and local entities will emerge, giving people incentives for market activity. Real self-governance will be established, taking care of itself,” said Zurab Japaridze.

On July 9, it was announced that three opposition parties—”Akhali,” “Droa,” and “Girchi – More Freedom”—will run together as a unified list in the 2024 parliamentary elections. These three parties will launch a joint election campaign.

Additionally, another political center was established before the elections in Georgia: the party “Lelo,” Anna Dolidze’s party “For the People,” and the political movement of Levan Tsukuridze “Freedom Square” have merged. On July 24, Aleko Elisashvili’s party “Citizens” joined them.

Prior to this, the parties “United National Movement” and “Strategy Agmashenebeli” introduced a new political platform, “Unity for the Salvation of Georgia.” The electoral number for this platform will be the same as for the “United National Movement” party, which is 5.