What do Georgian authorities mean by the “Party of Global War”?

Georgian authorities’ remarks about the “Party of Global War” were discussed on “Palitra News” by Lasha Tugushi, chairman of the Liberal Academy and journalist. He asserted that significant changes are essential for Georgia to achieve European Union membership, warning that without such reforms, the country faces uncertain prospects.

On July 16, the ruling Georgian Dream party launched its election campaign with a new central office opening. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze declared that the ruling party is determined not to lose any elections for at least the next 12 years. At the event, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the party and the country’s informal leader, also spoke. He noted that in 2012, Georgian society rid itself of the National Movement regime. However, as he observed, the regime had since deeply entrenched itself and acted as an agent of an evil global power.

Lasha Tugushi: “Let’s examine what is meant by this so-called ‘global war party’ and conspiracy from the perspective of the authorities.

It’s not the government of America or the governments of the 27 European Union member states, the most influential in the West.

So, who is it? Are these shadowy figures in a dark room, controlling the world unseen? Does that sound logical? The Georgian authorities claim there’s a force that isn’t a state.

If someone says this in a serious society, they’d be laughed at. When an ordinary politician says it, it’s a problem. But when a country’s leader says it and believes it, imagine the state of the country.

We find ourselves in an awkward situation, and the world is watching us with astonishment. Imagine how we look—the ordinary citizens of Georgia who chose a government that thinks this way.

Our government claims to know who shot at Donald Trump and Robert Fico. Impressive, isn’t it? They know everything happening everywhere. If they are so smart and have such intelligence capabilities that even when America didn’t know who shot at Trump, they did, do they also have a time machine?

Georgia is in need of change. These changes should be directly linked to the opportunity to become a member of the European Union. If we leave everything as it is now, we will be erasing the future of Georgia.

The steps taken by “Georgian Dream,” particularly the enactment of the “foreign agents” law, are unacceptable to everyone. The European Union is not a toy to think that with time, the EU and America will change their stance.”