Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

Monday, July 22, Georgia. China is interested in building a new international airport in Vaziani, near Tbilisi
● The website of the Constitutional Court reports that only the President’s lawsuit against the Parliament, as the creator of the “foreign agent” law, which violates the Constitution, has been registered. However, 122 non-governmental and media organizations have already filed their own lawsuits. These cases will also be sent to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.
● Giorgi Vashadze, leader of the opposition party “Strategy Agmashenebeli,” has called for the parties “For Georgia” (led by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia) and “Lelo” to unite. “There is still time for this, and it is important for our common goal – victory in the parliamentary elections in October,” said Vashadze.
● Opposition Member of Parliament Teona Akubardia stated: “There are calls in Europe to revoke Georgia’s candidate status for EU membership. This could become a reality if the parliamentary elections in October are not free and fair and if the ruling party does not heed the voice of the people.”
● “China is interested in the project to build a new international airport in Vaziani, a suburb of Tbilisi,” said China’s Ambassador to Georgia, Zhou Jian, in an interview with the First Channel. The Georgian government approved this project in the spring, which is designed to accommodate a minimum of 19 million passengers. It was mentioned that “Georgia will become an ‘aviation hub’ in the Caucasus.”
● A police officer has been sentenced to preliminary detention in connection with the tragedy in Tbilisi on July 19. According to available information, a patrol car was chasing a motorcyclist and blocked the road to stop him. The motorcycle collided with a vehicle, and the 19-year-old biker died at the scene.
● The “Caucasus Barometer-2024” survey revealed that 69% of respondents in Georgia consider Russia their main enemy, while 48% fully support Georgia’s accession to the EU.
The building of the Constitutional Court in Tbilisi
-
Monday, July 22, Azerbaijan
● Today Azerbaijan celebrates the 149th anniversary of the national press. On July 22, 1875, Hasanbek Zardabi published the first issue of the newspaper Əkinçi (“Plowman”) in Azerbaijan.
● “Baku is deeply disappointed with the attitude of the current American administration towards Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s interests in the South Caucasus must be respected – if anyone wants to ignore them, it will be a mistake,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a global media forum in Shusha.
● “Azerbaijan invited Armenia to the COP29 climate summit,” said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev.
● “There should be no territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian constitution. It must be changed.
We understand that the constitution is an internal matter of each country, but it should not contain territorial claims against another country,” noted Hikmet Hajiyev.
● The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported shelling by the Armenian armed forces of positions in the direction of Kelbajar. The fire broke out on Saturday around 10:10 p.m., the department said.
“This is unacceptable – if the Armenian side wants progress on the peace agreement, it must avoid provocations,” Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov commented on this information.
● A gang that stole large sums from citizens’ bank accounts was detained in Azerbaijan. It was established that Mehman Asadov received information about citizens’ bank cards in various ways and transferred large sums from their accounts to the cards of Javanshir Rustamzade and Novruz Gulami.
● A Malaysia Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Baku airport. One of the passengers on the London-Kuala Lumpur flight suffered a heart attack.
● This cat lives at the Yukhari Gevkhar-Aga mosque in Shusha. I went out to meet the participants of the global media forum.
-
Monday, July 22, Armenia
● Baku sent Yerevan an invitation to the COP29 climate summit, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has not yet responded.
● In Kapan, on the territory of the copper-molybdenum plant, next to the training ground of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, an explosion occurred, there was a fatality. According to information that has not yet been officially confirmed, the plant’s watchman died.
● The Armenian U20 youth basketball team beat the Azerbaijani national team with a score of 71-61 in Division B of the M20 European Championship
-
