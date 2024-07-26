Georgian Parliament speaker says public will "demand answers" from opposition

Georgian parliament speaker and opposition

Georgian Parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili has stated that the public will “demand answers” from the opposition. According to him, it is “not surprising” that they are being held accountable wherever they go, whether in cities, villages, or districts.

Shalva Papuashvili also referred to the so-called “global war party” and claimed that those advocating for Georgia to send volunteers to Ukraine, provide weapons, and impose sanctions on Russia are, in fact, part of this “global war party” that is pushing Georgia towards conflict with Russia.

What did Shalva Papuashvili say?

“Recently, we have observed a shift in the radical opposition’s rhetoric regarding the Georgian government’s policy of not imposing sanctions on Russia. Those who once created hysteria, even to the point of xenophobia, are now talking about trading wine and apples with Russia and the benefits of Russian tourists. The tactic of putting on a false appearance by the opposition is not new; it’s their usual manner and style.

With the approach of the elections, the time has come for them to step away from their Facebook pages, leave the studios of their TV channels, and engage with the people. And is it surprising that people from Kakheti will demand answers from the opposition for their disparagement of wine? Should it be surprising that Ajarians will demand answers for the throwing of eggs at tourists? Is it surprising that Georgians with relatives in Russia will demand answers from the opposition for picketing the airport?

Finally, is it surprising that, no matter which city, village, or district they visit, they will be held accountable for bringing people to sacrifice in war, destruction, and death?

To a journalist who asked him about the ‘global war party,’ Shalva Papuashvili responded:

‘All those who demanded that Georgia send volunteers, supply weapons, and impose sanctions have been pushing us towards war. As for evidence—there’s a saying: “If a person doesn’t want to see, they won’t even see a stone on a cobblestone road.” But there are many stones now, and they are visible to everyone who wants to see them.

And if you don’t want to see the obvious and if it’s your job, you won’t see it. I’m telling you plainly, all those who called for Georgia to send volunteers to Ukraine, supply weapons to Ukraine, and impose sanctions on Russia have been pushing Georgia towards war with Russia. What could be clearer?!’

Persecution of opposition and activists in Georgia amid the adoption of the “foreign agents” law

On June 11, civil activist Zuka Berdzenishvili was brutally beaten near his home. According to his friend Salome Nikoleishvili’s Facebook post, the incident occurred at 11 a.m., exactly one hour after Parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili posted about Zuka Berdzenishvili on Facebook.

In his post, Papuashvili mentioned JAMnews, in relation to graffiti shown on social media reading: “84 traitors—84 bullets to the head.” JAMnews has repeatedly clarified that the post, which Papuashvili referred to as a “bullet to the head threat,” was merely graffiti on the Vakushti Bridge, not something written by JAMnews.

For several months, there has been a wave of threats and beatings of people on the streets. Insulting messages have been left on the walls of homes and offices of opponents of the controversial “foreign agents” law.

One of the latest incidents occurred on June 7, when several people attacked and beat activist and student movement leader Niko Managadze near Tbilisi State University.

Before this, Girchi party member Tsotne Koberidze was attacked at a bus stop during the day.

Despite the visible faces of the attackers in videos, the investigation has not yet identified any of those who attacked the activists.

