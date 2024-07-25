fbpx
"The Georgian Dream's narratives about the 'party of global war' and a second front are lies," - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State

Party of Global War and the second front in Georgia

Yuri Kim, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, stated that the narratives of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party about the so-called “global party of war” and the opening of a second front in Georgia are lies. Journalist Alex Raufoglu reported that Yuri Kim spoke about the Georgian government at a Carnegie Endowment event dedicated to the role of the U.S. in the new regional order in the South Caucasus.

“When you claim that the U.S. wants to open a second front in Georgia, that is fake news… When you claim that the U.S. ambassador, the personal representative of the U.S. president, is somehow involved in a secret operation to overthrow the elected government of such a friendly country as Georgia, that is again fake news.

When you claim that there is a ‘global party of war’ that wants to harm Georgia, that is fake news. When you claim that despite the criticism of the ‘Georgian Dream’s’ actions by high-ranking Washington officials, relations with the U.S. are healthier than ever, that is fake news,” said Yuri Kim.

According to Alex Raufoglu, Kim emphasized that it is impossible for two mutually exclusive circumstances to coexist.

“Both cannot be true at the same time… You first say that you represent your people and want a future in Europe and strong relations with the United States, and then you do what Russia does and what Russia wants.

This is madness, especially when 20 percent of the country is occupied by Russia,” Raufoglu quoted Yuri Kim.

On July 16, the ruling “Georgian Dream” party launched its election campaign with narratives about the “party of global war,” the “National Movement,” and “Ukrainization.” At the opening of the new central office of the party, prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that the ruling party does not intend to lose any elections for “at least 12 years.”

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the party and the informal ruler of the country, also spoke at the congress. He said that in 2012, Georgian society freed itself from the “National Movement” regime, but as “it later turned out,” this regime had managed to take deep root and was an agent of a force with global influence.

It was also announced at the opening that the “Georgian Dream” and the pro-Russian “People’s Power” movement, which has formally separated from it, will run on a joint list in the 2024 parliamentary elections. This was stated by the party’s executive secretary, Mamuka Mdinaradze.

