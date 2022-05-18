Russia lifts travel restrictions on land border with Georgia



Russia lifts restrictions on travel to Georgia

Russia lifts Covid-induced restrictions on land travel to Georgia, as well as to the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. A special decree on this was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the decree, all restrictions introduced in March 2020, were lifted at all road checkpoints.

The previously imposed restrictions concerned pedestrian movement, as well as road, rail and river transport on various sections of the Russian border.

Russia recently removed such restrictions on travel to de facto Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as to Mongolia, Kazakhstan and China.