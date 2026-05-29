Opinion: ‘Police violence in Georgia’s Gori was not abuse of power, but punitive operation’

Мнение о полицейском насилии в Гори

Speaking about the violence inflicted on Papuna Lotsulashvili by police officers in Gori, Tamar Oniani, chair of the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association, said prosecutors should classify the crime under specific provisions dealing with torture, inhuman treatment or degrading treatment.

According to Tamar Oniani, the incident that took place in Gori two days ago and came to public attention after video footage emerged does not constitute abuse of authority, as the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia has classified it and under which six police officers have been charged. In her view, the incident amounted, among other things, to a punitive operation.

According to Georgian prosecutors, authorities have arrested six people in Gori in connection with a case involving violence against a civilian by police officers. The case drew public attention after Kartlis Ambebi published a video on 27 May 2026 that allegedly shows several police officers brutally beating a man during his detention.

Tamar Oniani said: “This was a kind of punitive operation carried out with force and particular cruelty against a defenceless person. He lay motionless on the ground while officers beat him. The video captures his desperate voice, which likely echoed all the way to nearby buildings. That is probably why journalists were able to record the violence.

That footage saved this man from further abuse. Unfortunately, we know of many cases in which people reported police violence, but the absence of video evidence left the outcome of those cases unclear. For a long time, investigators have simply said that ‘the investigation is ongoing’ without producing any concrete results.

Legally, the prohibition on the use of force by law enforcement officers is not absolute. In certain circumstances, police officers may use force, but they must have legitimate grounds for doing so. What we saw in Gori was not a lawful use of force but a punitive operation. That is why we believe prosecutors should classify this crime under the specific provisions of the Criminal Code dealing with torture, inhuman treatment or degrading treatment.”

“It is also important for the victim that the state recognises what happened to him for what it was, rather than treating it as a simple ‘abuse of authority’. If investigators do not pursue the case under these specific provisions, they will effectively limit the scope of the investigation. They also will not assess the evidence according to the standards that should apply to crimes of this nature.

It is noteworthy that prosecutors have charged the victim, Papuna Lotsulashvili, with a criminal offence (‘resisting, threatening or using violence against a person maintaining public order or another public official’ — JAMnews). However, nothing in the video footage that has circulated publicly suggests that the force used against Lotsulashvili was proportionate, even if he had been resisting arrest.”

Opinion on police violence in Gori