Opinion: ‘The calculation is that people will resort to self-censorship’

According to political analyst Paata Zakareishvili, the creation of a special hate speech department within Georgia’s Interior Ministry targets freedom of speech and freedom of expression. However, he believes its main effect will be deterrence rather than large-scale enforcement.

Zakareishvili argues that the authorities are counting on people to impose self-censorship on themselves in order to avoid potential problems.

In the analyst’s view, the move by the ruling party suggests preparations for the parliamentary elections. He argues that the authorities are seeking to minimise criticism of the government during the election campaign period.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry has created a new hate speech department whose main task will be to monitor and identify publicly disseminated content that is insulting in nature or contains signs of an administrative offence.

Paata Zakareishvili said:

Through this move, the ruling party is preparing for the elections, unlike the opposition, which still has not decided whether to participate in elections of this kind. The ruling party wants to minimise any damage to its image. Any criticism of the party can influence voters negatively. That is not in its interests ahead of the election, which is why it wants to shape the information environment in advance.”

“This is a double-edged sword. You cannot punish people while simultaneously claiming to uphold democratic principles. They are trying to disguise an authoritarian system with democratic features. The calculation here is that people will begin to censor themselves. Perhaps they will summon one or two individuals as an example and issue warnings.

For our part, we should not become more cautious or overlook even the smallest slip by politicians from the ruling party. We need to document the facts. Sooner or later, we will have to judge this regime, and those facts will be necessary.

Georgia’s new hate speech department