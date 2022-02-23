Prime Minister of Georgia: no need to show excessive emotions about Ukraine

Georgian PM commented on Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili gave an interview to the Rustavi-2 TV channel in the Postscript program on the evening of February 23.

Here are the key takeaways:

● Commenting on the processes taking place in Ukraine, Prime Minister Garibashvili said that “Georgia is not in danger”;

● When asked about introducing sanctions against Russia, PM said: “I will never do anything that could potentially worsen our position or affect the interests of our people”;

● Garibashvili believes that Georgia should not express excessive emotions about the events in Ukraine, because “we must be realistic and must not overreact”;

● Also, according to Garibashvili: “Our region is a very small region, and all this, hot events are taking place in the center of Europe… We are doing everything possible for our country, but we must not break away from reality and unnecessary emotions and words are not needed”;

● According to Garibashvili, arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries “are not a solution to this situation” and the conflict should be resolved through diplomacy.

● Garibashvili does not rule out provocations from the opposition during the Georgian-Russian rugby match to be held in Tbilisi on Saturday.

It should be noted that the Georgian parliament adopted a resolution in support of Ukraine, prepared by the ruling party on February 1, in which Russia is not mentioned.

Because of this, the Droa party created an alternative petition in support of Ukraine, which was distributed on social media and anyone could sign to it. The Droa Party also demanded that Georgia impose sanctions against Russia.

On February 21, Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk. On the same day, the President of Russia gave the order to send troops to the Donbas.

In response, Germany and the United States suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The British Prime Minister has imposed new sanctions against Russia.

The European Union also announced the imposition of sanctions against Russia, in particular, against 351 deputies of the Russian State Duma – those who supported the recognition of the independence of the so-called. DNR and LNR. Also, sanctions for recognition will be applied to 27 individuals and legal entities. The sanctions will affect banks and organizations that finance Russian operations in the Donbas.

The United States has also imposed sanctions on Russia. According to President Biden, the sanctions will affect two financial institutions. Sanctions will also be imposed against the Russian elite and their families. Joe Biden noted that he will also deploy additional troops to the Baltic countries.