“Georgia condemns recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk” - Tbilisi slams Moscow's moves in Ukraine

Tbilisi’s response to the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Georgia categorically condemns Moscow’s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine. Yesterday’s events reminded the Georgian authorities of the August 2008 war, after which Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili tweeted:

“We strongly condemn the “recognition” by Russia of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, which is a repetition of the scenario that led to the occupation of 20% of our territory.

“Georgia supports Ukraine, President Zelensky, and the territorial integrity and peace of Ukraine”, the President of Georgia wrote.

“Russia’s recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk is another step against the fundamental principles of international law and, unfortunately, repeats the occupation of Georgian territories in 2008”, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili tweeted.

“We strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”, wrote Irakli Garibashvili.

Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani urged international partners to respond to Russia’s actions:

“Recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk by Russia is a violation of the fundamental principles of international law and a repetition of the 2008 scenario for the recognition and occupation of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region. We call on our international partners to respond to another violation of EU security and international law”, David Zalkaliani wrote.

The Embassy of Georgia in Ukraine continues to work as usual, and no restrictions of its work have been planned yet.

However, “the Foreign Ministry recommends that the employees of the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine evacuate family members from Kyiv”, the Georgian Foreign Ministry told InterpressNews.

Expert commentary:



Tornike Sharashenidze, professor at the Institute of Public Affairs, political scientist:

The main problem for Putin is Ukraine, which is an ally of the West, he wants to destroy Ukraine, as an ally of the West. This is obvious from his speech. Therefore, it is likely that the crisis will not end with the recognition.

It is important for him that America is not represented in Ukraine at all, and he will try to achieve this by all means, including war. I have been trying to study Russian politics for almost 20 years, but I still do not understand the logic of its actions, and I know many serious Russian colleagues who are also puzzled by Putin’s actions.

Now, in fact, everything depends on the reaction of the West. If this response does not go beyond sanctions, which Russia clearly has no fear of, it will get away with anything, but if it wants to go beyond Lugansk and Donetsk, go ahead and start a full-scale war, then it will probably break its neck. If it stops there, takes Luhansk and Donetsk, and just continues to put pressure on the Ukrainians, and only toothless sanctions follow, he won, but if he gets involved in a serious war, he will lose.