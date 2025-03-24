Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Latest news in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
-
Monday, March 24, Georgia. The Public TV board demands the prosecutor’s office to take action against critical journalists of the channel
● “This is an unprecedented pressure on media freedom and a direct threat to journalists who are fulfilling their professional duties and exposing the leadership of the Public Broadcaster and the Ivanishvili regime for their anti-Western propaganda and violence against protesters,” stated the Media Rights Protection Coalition, which unites 17 organizations, in response to the Public Television Board meeting. At the meeting, critical remarks made by channel employees Vasil Ivanov-Chikovani, Nino Zautashvili, Kaha Melikidze, and Gia Imnaishvili regarding the channel’s policies were discussed. The channel has been widely accused by the public of bias and loyalty to the authorities. Board members demanded the intervention of the prosecutor’s office and an investigation against these journalists.
● Today marks the 117th day of large-scale pro-European protests in Georgia, demanding new parliamentary elections and the release of detained protesters. Over the weekend, a massive march took place in Tbilisi with Georgian and American flags in support of the Megobari Act—a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill that proposes strict sanctions against officials of the “Georgian Dream” for actions undermining democracy. The U.S. Senate will review the Megobari Act on March 27. Here are more details on what the bill includes.
● Opposition leaders and the 5th president, Salome Zourabichvili, will travel to the Baltic states for high-level meetings to discuss support for Georgian protesters demanding a change of government through early parliamentary elections.
● Following a Sunday meeting between opposition leaders and Salome Zourabichvili, a working group was created to meet daily and take steps to support protesters and find a way out of the political crisis. At a joint press conference, it was emphasized that “the opposition must have a unified position on all existential issues.”
● The Georgian and Armenian national football teams met again at the “Dinamo Arena” stadium in Tbilisi. The Georgian team won again, this time with a score of 6:1. After the match, an incident occurred— a group of young people began throwing objects toward Armenian fans, and in response, thousands of spectators chanted “Shame!” at the attackers. The incident sparked outrage in Georgian social media, with hundreds of posts apologizing to Armenia and calling for those responsible to be identified and punished. This was the second leg of the playoff. On March 20 in Yerevan, Georgia defeated Armenia 3:0. The two teams have faced each other nine times in history, with Georgia winning five times, Armenia winning twice, and two matches ending in a draw.
● The Agency for the Protection of Cultural Heritage confirmed that recent heavy rains damaged the roof of the Svetitskhoveli Cathedral in Mtskheta, an 11th-century church considered one of Georgia’s main religious sites and a UNESCO World Heritage landmark. Authorities stated that “minor water infiltration” occurred and that there is no serious threat to the cathedral or its frescoes. However, TV channel “Pirveli” released a report claiming the risk to the unique frescoes is much higher than officials admit. The video is below.
● In the U.S., a trial is underway against Polad Omarov, a Georgian-born criminal figure accused of plotting to assassinate Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad on behalf of the Iranian government. Omarov is originally from Dmanisi, Kvemo Kartli. The assassination attempt took place in New York in 2022. According to local media, Omarov is the cousin of Nadir Salifov (“Lotu Guli”), a criminal boss from Dmanisi who was killed in 2020. Omarov previously lived in Ukraine and later in the Czech Republic, where he was arrested in 2023 and extradited to the U.S. If found guilty, he faces life in prison. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement on the case, vowing to “hold the Iranian regime accountable.”
-
Monday, March 24, Armenia. The Iranian foreign minister is arriving in Yerevan today
● Armenia lost 1:6 to Georgia in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League playoffs in Tbilisi. After the match, a group of young people started throwing objects toward Armenian fans. In response, most of the crowd chanted “Shame!” (as seen in the video). The incident sparked widespread condemnation not only in Armenian but also in Georgian social media. “Armenians beat us 10:0 in hospitality, culture, ethics, and humanity. The national team or the federation must speak up and apologize to the Armenian side,” wrote hundreds of people online.
● Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met in Tbilisi, highlighting the positive development of bilateral relations and the strategic nature of their partnership. The two leaders later watched the football match together.
● Iran’s Foreign Minister is set to arrive in Yerevan today, confirmed the ministry’s spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, in a conversation with journalists.
● Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan won gold at the third stage of the World Cup in Antalya, Turkey. He scored 14.650 in the vault event, securing his second gold in the series and maintaining his lead.
● The wife of Ruben Vardanyan, the former state minister of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, who is currently in custody in Azerbaijan, recorded a short video message at his request. In the video, Veronika Zonabend thanked those supporting their family and shared a touching story about how Vardanyan overcame his fears through high-risk deals and skydiving.
-
Monday, March 24, Azerbaijan. Pope Francis welcomed the completion of negotiations on the text of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia
● Pope Francis welcomed the completion of negotiations on the text of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “May this be a sign of hope, and may other conflicts also find a path to resolution through dialogue and goodwill,” Vatican News quoted him as saying.
● Baku reacted strongly to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s statement that “global climate conferences like COP have paid insufficient attention to the needs of developing countries.” Mirzoyan made this comment in an interview with the Brazilian newspaper Folha, as Brazil will host this year’s COP summit. Last year, the conference was held in Baku. “All COP forums have made important decisions supporting developing countries in the fight against climate change. In particular, COP29 in Baku adopted the Baku Climate Finance Ambition, tripling developed countries’ climate finance commitments from $100 billion to $300 billion annually, with total funding from all sources reaching $1.3 trillion. COP29 also made history by launching the carbon market mechanism of the Paris Agreement, a decision that had been delayed for nearly a decade,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry stated.
● Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: “The liberation of Karabakh after nearly 30 years of occupation has opened a new chapter in the region. The greatest value for the Turkic world is unity […] Together, brotherly nations will build a new world order centered around the Turkic world.”
● President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar: “For every citizen of our republic, Azerbaijan is just as significant as Turkey. We are deeply grateful and highly appreciate President Ilham Aliyev’s attitude toward the people of Turkish Cyprus.” He made this statement during the closing ceremony of the Turkic World Novruz Festival.
● A court has ruled to keep Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in custody during the investigation. He was arrested on March 19 on charges of corruption and fraud. Over the weekend, large demonstrations in support of İmamoğlu took place in Istanbul and Ankara, with clashes reported between protesters and police.
● The Novruz holiday celebrations have ended, but public holidays for Ramadan will continue until the end of the month. Azerbaijan has non-working days from March 20 to 31. Here is a beautiful video report on how Novruz is celebrated in Baku.
-
