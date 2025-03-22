Nowruz in Azerbaijan: Ancient traditions of the arrival of spring. Video

Nowruz in Azerbaijan, video

Nowruz is one of the oldest and most beloved holidays in Azerbaijani culture. It symbolizes the arrival of spring, the awakening of nature, and the beginning of the spring New Year. This holiday expresses both a connection to nature and the joy of being with family and friends.

Kechal and Kosa are special symbolic characters of Nowruz.

These two comedic figures participate in folk performances, entertaining people with various skits and funny jokes. Kechal charms with his simple and endearing nature, while Kosa captivates with witty humor. Both characters add to the festive atmosphere, making it even more joyful.

The bonfire is another important element of the Nowruz celebration. People light bonfires and dance around them, symbolizing the release of the burdens and negative energy of the past year.

Dancing around the bonfire represents both family and community unity. Through these dances, people seek harmony with nature through joy and music.

