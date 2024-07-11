The Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee has passed the MEGOBARI Act supporting Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration. What does it say?

MEGOBARI Act on Georgia by USA

The Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee passed the MEGOBARI Act with a vote of 41 to 6 on July 11, reported Alex Raufoglu, DC Correspondent covering South Caucasus, on his X account.

«Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee just passed the MEGOBARI ACT, clearing the way for full House vote in the coming day […] Based on today’s strong bipartisan support, it is widely believed that MEGOBARI ACT will become the law of the land soon,” wrote Raufoglu.

The MEGOBARI Act was initiated by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, a member of the lower house of the U.S. legislature.

The name of the bill, MEGOBARI, means “friend” in Georgian. It is also an acronym for the full title of the document: Mobilizing and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence (MEGOBARI) Act.

The document is aimed at those “responsible for the adoption or potential implementation of the ‘foreign agents’ law in Georgia.” However, it also promises increased support for Georgia “if the country’s authorities strengthen their democratic, pro-Western course.”

What the members of Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee said

“The MEGOBARI Act is designed to support the Georgian people’s longstanding democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations and ensure their government remains accountable to its citizens and those principles,” – said Chairman Wilson.

“Georgia is being pushed towards Moscow. We have an obligation to the Georgian people to help protect their democracy and pro-West future,” said Ranking Member Cohen. “This bill does just that and builds a foundation for a new page in a more robust and expanded bilateral partnership.”

“Vladimir Putin is a dictator who wants to rebuild the Soviet Empire through any means necessary. The United States will always stand against Putin’s attempts to subvert freedom and democracy,” said Commissioner Hudson. “The MEGOBARI Act is a key step to support Georgia’s democratic aspirations and counter Russia’s influence in the country.”

“The United States and the Georgian people have built a powerful friendship over the past three decades as we have mourned together, celebrated accomplishments, and fought side by side,” said Commissioner Veasey. “The MEGOBARI Act is an expression of that continued alliance and underscores that Congress will act to defend Georgia’s democracy to highlight a better path forward.”

In addition, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a visa restriction policy for individuals and their families “responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia.” The Helsinki Commission welcomed this announcement as strong signal of support to the Georgian people and an expression of the Commission’s coordination with its State Department colleagues on these issues.

Looking ahead, the MEGOBARI Act will provide the State Department with additional tools to support the Georgian people’s struggle for freedom.

Key Provisions of the MEGOBARI Act:

● Supporting Democracy and Rule of Law: The Act declares U.S. policy to defend democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law in Georgia. It acknowledges the significant progress made by Georgian civil society and emphasizes the importance of consolidating democracy for regional stability and U.S. interests.

● Addressing Democratic Backsliding: In response to recent democratic decline in Georgia, the Act calls for increased scrutiny of the Georgian government’s actions and its ties to Russia and other authoritarian regimes.

● Reporting and Sanctions: The Act mandates several reports to ensure accountability:

Improper Influence and Sanctions Evasion : Reports on corrupt practices in Georgia that support Russian interests and sanctions evasion.

: Reports on corrupt practices in Georgia that support Russian interests and sanctions evasion. Russian Intelligence Assets : Assessment of Russian intelligence penetration in Georgia and potential Chinese cooperation.

: Assessment of Russian intelligence penetration in Georgia and potential Chinese cooperation. Sanctions on Georgian Individuals: Identification and imposition of sanctions and travel bans on individuals undermining democracy in Georgia.

● Establishing a Democracy Monitoring Task Force: A task force will be set up to monitor and promote a democratic environment in Georgia, especially during elections, to ensure fair and free electoral processes.

● Enhancing Bilateral Relations and Support: Upon certification of significant democratic progress in Georgia, the Act outlines further U.S. assistance, including:

Negotiating a more preferential trade agreement with Georgia.

Enhancing people-to-people exchanges and visa simplification.

Developing an economic and modernization package.

Providing security and defense support to counter Russian aggression.

“The MEGOBARI Act clearly and simply demonstrates the seriousness with which we take our obligations to the Georgian people,” said Chairman Wilson. “This legislation will highlight the high costs of further attacks on Georgia’s democracy, but also demonstrate our commitment to revitalizing the bilateral partnership.”

“We welcome introduction of the MEGOBARI Act, which is a clear demonstration of friendship and solidarity with the people of Georgia and their choice to better their country’s democracy and increase its respect for human rights,” said Nicole Bibbins Sedaca, Interim President at Freedom House.

“The international community must stand with the Georgian people at this critical time. The MEGOBARI Act offers a clear path forward for U.S. bilateral relations with Georgia should the ‘foreign agents’ law be enacted – or, hopefully, withdrawn.”

The US will consider offering Georgia a significant military and trade package along with visa liberalization if the Georgian government ceases its increasingly anti-Western rhetoric and halts its backsliding on human rights.

In this case, the MEGOBARI Act suggests additional assistance with respect to Georgia:

● Negotiations on concluding a more advantageous trade agreement with Georgia;

● Expansion of exchanges and simplification of visa regimes;

● Development of an economic package;

● Ensuring security and defense support to counter Russian aggression.

At the same time, the bill underscores that “the current Georgian Government has increasingly and regrettably embraced a policy of accommodation with the Russian Federation as an aspect of its increasingiy illiberal turn, .and has openly attacked United States and other western democracy promotion organizations as well as local and international civil society while embracing increased ties with Russia in particular, as well as China and other authoritarian governments, in defiance of its own preexisting foreign and security policies as reflected in its constitution and long-standing public sentiments.”

Therefore, the program of support will be launched only if the United States confirms that “Georgia has shown significant and sustained progress towards reinvigorating its democracy, evidenced at minimum by substantially fair and free elections and a balanced pre-election environment.”

Assistant Secretary of State Jim O’Brien visited Tbilisi on May 14-15. Following meetings with Georgia’s Prime Minister, opposition leaders, and civil society, O’Brien held a briefing where he stated that ‘foreign agents’ law is incompatible with EU standards. He also said about potential sanctions against senior officials in Georgia.