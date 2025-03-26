Council of Europe commissioner publishes report on human rights situation in Georgia

Human rights in Georgia

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty has published a report on the human rights situation in Georgia, expressing concern over the state of freedom of assembly and expression, the protection of civil society, and the rights of LGBT+ people. The commissioner also puts forward a number of recommendations on these issues.

“The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights visited Georgia from 21 to 23 January 2025. The visit followed the crackdown on mass protests against the Prime Minister’s 28 November 2024 statement delaying the country’s EU accession,” the report explains.

What report says:

● Despite credible reports of ill-treatment of protesters and journalists, not a single law enforcement officer has been held accountable for the violence, while some protesters continue to face criminal prosecution.

● The commissioner is concerned about recent amendments to the Law on Assemblies and Demonstrations, which impose excessive restrictions on protesters, expand police powers, and toughen penalties for protest-related administrative offences. Many of the changes are deemed incompatible with the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality.

● The report also raises alarm over interference in the work of journalists, specifically citing the case of reporter Mzia Amaghlobeli.

● The commissioner highlights growing concern over the shrinking space for civil society, pointing to inflammatory rhetoric targeting NGOs and human rights defenders, and the limited inclusion of civil society groups in decision-making processes.

● Michael O’Flaherty also draws attention to the levels of violence and discrimination faced by LGBT+ people in Georgia.

“The government must put an end to all forms of stigmatisation against LGBT+ individuals and ensure thorough investigations into all cases of persecution and violence against them,” O’Flaherty said.

Recommendations from report:

● Michael O’Flaherty urges the Georgian authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure effective investigations into cases of ill-treatment of protesters, including by strengthening the independence and efficiency of the Special Investigation Service. He also recommends that law enforcement officers wear clearly visible identification badges.

● The commissioner puts forward several recommendations for creating an enabling environment for civil society and human rights defenders, including repealing the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence and ensuring that any legislation on assemblies fully complies with international human rights standards.

● O’Flaherty also states that the government should repeal the Law on Family Values and Protection of Minors, which provides a legal basis for discrimination against LGBT people, and comply with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights concerning LGBT rights.