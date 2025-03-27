US Senate committee backs MEGOBARI Act to sanction Georgian Dream

The Senate committee approved the MEGOBARI Act

On March 27, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved the bipartisan MEGOBARI Act, which supports Georgia’s people’s aspirations for integration into Euro-Atlantic structures and imposes sanctions on officials of the Georgian Dream and their allies undermining this path.

The bill, initiated and supported by senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties, states that “the current government of Georgia has become increasingly hostile to the country’s independent civil society and its key Euro-Atlantic partners, while strengthening ties with Russia, China, and other anti-Western authoritarian regimes.”

“The Georgian people have made clear their Euro-Atlantic aspirations, and the U.S. must continue to support them against Georgian Dream efforts to erode their democratic institutions. At a time when Russia seeks to undermine democracies across the region, we cannot turn our backs on a key partner striving for a free and democratic future. I look forward to working with Chairman Risch to expeditiously move this bill through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,” explained Senator Jeanne Shaheen, outlining the goals of the MEGOBARI Act.

After being approved by the Foreign Relations Committee, the bill will be sent to other committees in the US Senate for review.

Key provisions of the MEGOBARI Act

According to a statement released by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the bipartisan MEGOBARI Act [S.868] includes the following provisions (summary, full details here):

Support for democracy and the rule of law. The Act outlines US policy to protect democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law in Georgia. It acknowledges significant progress made by Georgia’s civil society and emphasizes the importance of strengthening democracy for regional stability.

Combating backsliding on democracy. In response to recent backsliding on democracy in Georgia, the Act calls for increased scrutiny of the Georgian government’s actions and its ties with Russia and other authoritarian regimes.

Accountability and sanctions. It mandates reports on corrupt activities in Georgia that support Russian interests and help Russia evade sanctions.

Russian intelligence activities. It calls for an assessment of Russian intelligence penetration in Georgia and potential cooperation with Chinese intelligence agencies.

Sanctions on Georgian citizens. It calls for identifying individuals undermining democracy in Georgia and imposing sanctions and entry bans to the US against them.

Creation of a democracy monitoring working group. A working group will be created to monitor and foster Georgia’s democratic environment, especially during elections, to ensure fair and free electoral processes.

Enhancing and supporting bilateral relations. Following confirmation of significant democratic progress in Georgia, the Act outlines further US assistance, including:

Negotiations on a more preferential trade agreement with Georgia;

Expanding exchanges and streamlining visa procedures;

Developing an economic package;

Providing security and defense support to counter Russian aggression.

Comments

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee from the Democratic Party, said after the discussion of the MEGOBARI Act:

“This bill includes sanctions against those who are trying to suppress peaceful demonstrations in Georgia. It has bipartisan support.

We have approved the MEGOBARI Act, sending a clear message to the Georgian people. We support their efforts to preserve their democratic future.

The government does not respect the Constitution and Georgian traditions, and we hope that people will see our decision as a positive signal that we stand with them.

The bill includes sanctions against those who attempted to suppress peaceful demonstrations, and it also has bipartisan support.”

Senator Chris Coons said: “Georgia’s shift towards authoritarianism will provoke a clear response from America.

I appreciate the bipartisan efforts of Senator Shaheen and Senator Risch to defend democracy in Georgia. The Georgian people deserve free and fair elections, and an open opportunity to determine their country’s future. Senators from all parties are closely monitoring developments in Georgia.

The government of this country should know that both Republicans and Democrats are watching every step it takes to pressure and repress the media. The move toward authoritarianism will provoke a clear response from America,” said the senator.

On May 25, 2024, the Helsinki Commission published a statement on the MEGOBARI Act and its key provisions.

The full name of the bill is: MEGOBARI (The Mobilization and Enhancement of Georgia’s Accountability, Resilience, and Independence Act).

The bill has two main parts:

Individuals responsible for adopting or potentially implementing the “foreign agents” law in Georgia, modeled on Russia’s version, should be held accountable. The US will significantly increase its support for Georgia “if the country strengthens its democratic, Western-oriented path.”

News in Georgia