Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Latest news in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
-
Monday, March 17, Georgia. U.S. senators expect the Senate to approve the Megobari Act and sanctions against the Georgian authorities on March 27
● Senator Jim Risch: “Friends of Georgia around the world are shocked and outraged by its government’s shift toward authoritarianism and the brutal suppression of pro-democracy protesters. The Megobari Act will send a strong signal that America supports the Georgian people in their fight for self-determination and will provide the U.S. with tools to help Georgian citizens restore fairness in their political system.”
● The U.S. Senate plans to discuss the Megobari Act on March 27. The bill, jointly introduced by Republican and Democratic senators, consists of two main sections. One calls for strict sanctions against individuals responsible for the decline of democracy in Georgia, corruption, support for Russian interests, and sanctions evasion. The other promises increased support for the country “if Georgia strengthens its democratic and pro-Western course.” More details on what is written in the Megobari Act here
● Senator Jeanne Shaheen: “At a time when Russia is seeking to undermine democracies across the region, we cannot turn away from a key partner striving for a free and democratic future. I look forward to working with Senator Risch to swiftly advance the Megobari Act through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.” Shaheen and Risch are co-authors of the Megobari Act.
● Giorgi Vashadze, one of the leaders of the opposition alliance Unity – National Movement: “Georgia’s relations with America will only begin to improve when political prisoners are released and new parliamentary elections are scheduled. Our strategic partnership with the U.S. will be restored as soon as we change the government and remove this anti-Western, self-declared regime, bringing democratic forces to power. The Megobari Act will serve as the foundation for this process. Georgia has two choices: isolation, where ‘Georgian Dream’ is leading it, or integration with America and Europe—more investment, more jobs, more visa-free travel, and more benefits for the Georgian people. That is the essence of the Megobari Act.”
● Georgia’s national rugby team became the European champion, defeating Spain 46-28 in the final match of the 2025 European Championship. The Georgian Leopards secured their eighth consecutive title and their 17th overall. The match took place in Tbilisi at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium.
● Starting March 17, Georgia’s weather is set to worsen, with a sharp drop in temperatures. Rain is expected, and heavy snowfall is possible in mountainous regions. A storm with a strength of 4-5 on the Beaufort scale is also forecasted at sea.
Photo: Mass protests in Georgia have been ongoing for the third month, demanding new parliamentary elections as a legal way to change the government. Another key demand is the release of more than 30 arrested protesters, who are facing long prison sentences.
Photo: Mass protests in Georgia have been ongoing for the third month, demanding new parliamentary elections as a legal way to change the government. Another key demand is the release of more than 30 arrested protesters, who are facing long prison sentences. In the photo by Davit Pipia/JAMnews, protesters are holding signs with the photos and names of those arrested:
-
Monday, March 17, Azerbaijan. Mike Waltz spoke with Aliyev's advisor and congratulated Azerbaijan and Armenia on agreeing on the text of the peace agreement
● In Azerbaijan, two human rights activists were arrested on the same day – Bashir Suleymanli, head of the Institute for Civil Rights, and Mamed Alpay (Mamedzade), head of the Election Monitoring Alliance (pictured below). They are accused of abuse of power, official fraud, and money laundering, and have been placed in pretrial detention for 3 months and 28 days. Both activists claim they are being politically persecuted. Reports also indicate that authorities have reopened criminal cases against several NGOs that were initiated in 2014 and later closed.
● Trump’s national security advisor Mike Waltz: “We are pleased that Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken a big step forward and agreed on a peace deal. The conflict in the South Caucasus must come to an end. This week, I spoke with Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev. We must work together to make the region safer and more prosperous. The golden age of America will bring peace and prosperity to the world, and until that happens, we will not stop.”
● Comments on the agreed text of the peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia: from Baku here, from Yerevan here.
● The presidents of Russia, Belarus, and Tajikistan, who were holding an informal meeting in Moscow, called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Reports state that the participants exchanged views on the further development of interstate relations.
● The Milli Majlis has protested the European Parliament over a resolution adopted on March 13 calling on Azerbaijan to “immediately release Armenian detainees.” In a letter sent to the European Parliament, the resolution was described as “unjustified and biased.” “Azerbaijan has a legitimate right to prosecute individuals suspected of serious crimes, including separatism, crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, and terrorism. […] Armenia occupied internationally recognized Azerbaijani territories for over 30 years, committing countless war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians. The European Parliament chose to remain silent on all these crimes, including the Khojaly genocide. […] The reintegration of the Karabakh region was carried out in accordance with Azerbaijan’s Constitution and international law. In this context, the European Parliament’s calls for ‘sanctions,’ ‘suspension of agreements,’ and diplomatic restrictions are unacceptable attempts to interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs.”
● The Ministry of Defense reported twice on Sunday, March 16, that Azerbaijani positions were fired upon from Armenia in the Goris region.
● A delegation from the Russian Federation Council, led by its speaker Valentina Matviyenko, is on a visit to Baku. Meetings with Azerbaijani officials and a session of the interparliamentary commission are planned.
-
Monday, March 17, Armenia. Pashinyan discussed the agreement on the text of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the presidents of France and Iran
● Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the agreement on the text of the peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku with the presidents of France and Iran.
● Throughout Sunday, Armenia’s Ministry of Defense firmly denied Azerbaijan’s claims that Armenian forces allegedly fired on Azerbaijani positions, calling the reports “false and unfounded.”
● The family of former state minister of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Ruben Vardanyan, who is on trial in Azerbaijan, has released the second part of his recent message. Vardanyan shares a personal story from his youth about how kindness and people’s help “changed him.” He was living in Russia when he was drafted into the Soviet army and assigned to serve in Azerbaijan. He preferred to serve in Armenia, but the draft office demanded a large bribe. He had no money, but some random travelers helped him collect the required amount, allowing him to serve in Armenia. “It’s easy to give someone a large sum when you have a billion. But these guys gave me the last of what they had,” Vardanyan writes.
● A video of a swan walking through the streets of Yerevan has gone viral on social media. How it ended up there remains unknown, but the footage has sparked a strong reaction.
-
Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 10-14 March, 2025