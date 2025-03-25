'Problems must be resolved without use of force': Iranian foreign minister visits Yerevan

Iranian foreign minister visits Armenia

“There is a risk of escalation in the South Caucasus. But we hope that with the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, this danger will be minimised and we will witness stability—which serves everyone’s interests,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi during his visit to Yerevan.

This is Araghchi’s first visit to Armenia since his appointment as foreign minister. As part of the visit, his book The Power of Negotiation was presented in Yerevan. It has been published in Armenian, with a foreword written by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

As is customary, the ministers first held one-on-one talks, followed by an expanded meeting and a joint press conference. Araghchi stressed that Iran supports the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and urges faster progress in that direction.

“All regional issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, without the use of force,” he stated.

“There is no alternative to negotiations” — Mirzoyan

“At the moment, there is no clarity on where and when the peace agreement should be signed. We are ready to engage in the process as soon as possible and to put our signature on the document,” Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart.

He recalled that immediately after the text of the agreement was finalised, Yerevan proposed launching consultations to discuss the location, timing, and other details of the signing. However, according to him, Baku did not show a willingness to respond.

On the contrary, alongside the finalisation and after the drafting process ended, Azerbaijan introduced new conditions for signing—demanding that Armenia amend its constitution and agree to the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“What are we to do? Keep working, negotiating, and finding mutually acceptable and dignified solutions that help establish lasting peace. There is simply no alternative,” Mirzoyan stated.

“Iran opposes any military action” — Araghchi

When asked by Armenian journalists what steps Iran would take if Baku attempts to seize the so-called “Zangezur corridor” by force through Armenian territory, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi responded:

“We believe regional issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We oppose any military action. Establishing transport links is a reasonable matter—but everything must happen within the framework of national sovereignty. The territorial integrity of states and their national laws must be respected. Any other path is unacceptable to Tehran,” he said.

Araghchi seemingly referred to the fact that while Azerbaijan’s desire for a road connection to Nakhchivan is understandable, Iran is firmly against any military takeover of Armenian land. He effectively rejected the idea of a “corridor” across Armenia’s sovereign territory, as the term implies a lack of national control. Armenian authorities have repeatedly stated they are willing to open transport routes but categorically reject any loss of jurisdiction over their own land.

Ministers discuss economic cooperation and the Crossroads of Peace project

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the steady development of relations with Iran, noting progress in several areas—political, economic, transport, and energy. He placed particular emphasis on economic cooperation:

“In 2024, our bilateral trade volume surpassed the level of at least the previous five years. That’s a significant achievement.”

According to Mirzoyan, he and his Iranian counterpart agreed to work toward increasing bilateral trade to $3 billion.

Armenian Foreign Minister also praised Iran’s involvement in Armenia’s strategically important economic projects. As an example, he cited the construction of a 32-kilometre stretch of the Kajaran-Agarak road, being implemented by an Iranian company. He noted that this is one of the components of the Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace initiative to unblock regional transport links.

“We can state that Iran was not only one of the first countries to welcome our ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project but is now actively involved in its implementation.”

Araghchi confirmed Tehran’s support for Yerevan’s initiative, adding that it creates “great opportunities” for strengthening bilateral ties.

Furthermore, the Iranian foreign minister also spoke about the positive momentum in economic cooperation. He said he and Mirzoyan had agreed to make full use of the existing potential—specifically, there are plans to build a new bridge over the Araks River to facilitate cargo transport.

“Tasked with resolving minor issues”

For several months, Armenian freight carriers have been complaining about a significant rise in diesel prices for vehicles with foreign licence plates at the Armenia–Iran border.

“A working group has been formed. We’ve tasked it with addressing these minor issues,” said Abbas Araghchi in response to the question.

He noted that for transport ties to grow, “roads must be convenient for drivers and trucks, and costs should be reduced.”

“We have a preliminary formula for resolving the issue. It will provide certain simplifications and greater convenience for carriers and drivers from both countries. The work will be finalised soon, after which we’ll announce the agreement,” added Ararat Mirzoyan.

“We will not leave negotiating table” — on Trump’s letter

Taking the opportunity, journalists asked Abbas Araghchi about the nuclear deal and the proposal made by the US president.

Donald Trump had expressed a desire to negotiate with Iran on the nuclear agreement and sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, expressing hope that he would agree to talks.

Moreover, the Iranian foreign minister said that Tehran is preparing a response to the US proposal, which will be delivered soon. As for direct talks with Washington, he made Tehran’s position clear:

“We will not hold direct negotiations with the US under maximum pressure, amid military threats and intensified economic sanctions.”

Araghchi stressed that Iran has never left—and will not leave—the negotiating table, and is ready to ensure transparency of its nuclear programme. He noted that discussions on the issue are currently ongoing with three European countries and several other interested states.

Iranian foreign minister visits Armenia