Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Latest news in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
-
Monday, March 31, Georgia. A large-scale rally will be held today to mark the 34th anniversary of Georgia’s independence referendum
● At 8 PM today, large-scale rallies will take place across Georgia to mark the 34th anniversary of the March 31, 1991, referendum, where nearly 99% of voters supported restoring the country’s independence. Fifth president Salome Zourabichvili will address demonstrators in Tbilisi. The rallies are part of ongoing mass protests demanding the release of arrested demonstrators and new parliamentary elections.
● Protesters marching from Dmanisi (Kvemo Kartli) will join the Tbilisi rally after covering 100 km, stopping in four cities and 20 villages to hold demonstrations in solidarity with “prisoners of conscience” arrested during pro-European protests (pictured below).
● Opposition leaders and Salome Zourabichvili met to discuss freeing detained protesters, resisting Georgian Dream repression, and holding new elections to change power legally.
● Public outrage is growing over a parliamentary commission from Georgian Dream reviewing the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili, including the 2008 Georgia-Russia war. Many active and former military personnel, police officers, and families of fallen soldiers oppose claims that Georgia started the war, stating, “Russia is the main aggressor, and the current government follows its orders.”
● The National Bank of Georgia and the People’s Bank of China signed a memorandum on bilateral cooperation.
● Irakli Bebua, a 33-year-old Georgian citizen who spent five years in an Abkhazian prison for publicly burning the Abkhaz flag, has been released and is now on government-controlled territory.
The sign on the poster in the photo reads: “We demand new elections!”
-
Monday, March 31, Armenia. Ruling party won Gyumri elections but lacks '50+1%' to govern alone
● Municipal elections were held on March 30 in Gyumri, Armenia’s second-largest city. According to unofficial preliminary results, the ruling Civil Contract party’s candidate, Sariq Minasyan, received the most votes with 36.22%. The Communist Party, represented by former mayor Vardan Ghukasyan, secured 20.48%. Other results: Our City with candidate Martun Grigoryan – 15.56%, producer Ruben Mkhitaryan’s party – 7.87%, and the Mother Armenia bloc led by Karen Simonyan – 6.11%.
● Despite its lead, the ruling party likely did not secure the required ’50+1′ majority and may be unable to govern Gyumri alone.
● The Mother Armenia bloc announced its readiness to support any opposition candidate with the highest vote count to prevent the ruling party from taking control. Other opposition groups have yet to make statements.
● The ombudsman’s office reported numerous violations and social tensions during municipal elections in Gyumri and Parakar, citing incidents of forced campaigning, breaches of ballot secrecy, and other irregularities. The findings will be compiled and sent to relevant authorities.
● Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan stated that the elections were mostly peaceful and accused opposition media of intentionally spreading claims of violations.
● The opposition Our City bloc reported that its candidate for the Gyumri Council of Elders, Anahit Khalatyan, was kidnapped. Mayoral candidate Martun Grigoryan claimed she was secretly taken to Yerevan without notifying her lawyer. Human rights activist Arsen Babayan later confirmed her detention.
● “Voter turnout in Gyumri’s municipal elections compared to previous years is cautiously encouraging,” wrote former head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan on Facebook.
● The defense ministry denied Azerbaijan’s claims of weekend shelling from Armenia. “This information is false. The ministry is ready to investigate if evidence is provided to the Armenian side, in line with the prime minister’s office position. We remind that Armenia proposed a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism to investigate ceasefire violations, but Azerbaijan has yet to respond,” the statement said.
● German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Armenia for an official visit. He is scheduled to meet with President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, visit the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, and attend a cultural reception.
● A protest by displaced Karabakh women took place near government residences in Yerevan (pictured below). They opposed the April 1 cuts to financial assistance for Karabakh refugees. Their banners read: “Housing program failed, Artsakhis left homeless,” “Armenia is Artsakh’s security guarantor, not an observer,” and “Dignified living in our homeland.”
-
Monday, March 31, Azerbaijan. The director of Melissa Group, whose company demolished a residential building with residents inside, faces three to seven years in prison
● Today, Azerbaijan marks the Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis. According to the official version, on March 31, 1918, around 12,000 Azerbaijanis were killed, and tens of thousands went missing in massacres carried out by Armenian armed groups. Expert Toghrul Mashalli examines different accounts of these events.
● On March 30, mosques across Azerbaijan held celebratory services marking the end of Ramadan.
● A court has ordered the one-month pretrial detention of Galib Mammadov, head of Melissa Group, after an excavator from his company began demolishing a residential building last week while residents were still inside. Mammadov has been charged under Article 186.2.2 of the Criminal Code, “intentional destruction or damage to property,” carrying a prison sentence of three to seven years. Excavator driver Einullayev Gala Seymur oglu has also been detained in connection with the case and faces the same charges. A court decision on his pretrial detention is pending. Here is a video report on the incident.
● The Ministry of Defense reported that over the weekend, Armenian armed forces attempted three reconnaissance drone flights near Azerbaijani army positions in the Gerenzur area. There were also multiple instances of gunfire from the Armenian side toward Goris, Basarkechar, and Chambarak.
● Starlink announced on X that its “high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Azerbaijan.”
● In January-February, trade between Azerbaijan and China increased 1.5 times compared to the same period in 2024. According to the customs committee, Azerbaijani exports to China grew 5.3 times, reaching $10.9 million, while imports from China rose 1.5 times to $734.5 million. Here, an economist provides a critical analysis of the significant import-export gap and its impact on Azerbaijan’s economy.
● The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.
PHOTO: Construction in Karabakh is advancing rapidly. In Shusha, Soviet-era apartment buildings have been demolished, and ten new structures—including a hotel, office spaces, restaurants, and the city’s state reserve administration building—are being built simultaneously. The project, which began two years ago, is set for completion by the end of this year, according to the pro-government outlet Report, which also published photos of the site:
-
Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 24-28 March, 2025