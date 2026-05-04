Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
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Monday, 4 May, Azerbaijan. Uzbekistan has called on Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan to create a single common digital space
● The Asian Development Bank plans to invest more than $10 billion by 2030 in regional connectivity, clean energy, digital transformation, and inclusive infrastructure across the South Caucasus and Central Asia region. This was announced by the bank’s president, Masato Kanda, at a press conference in Samarkand following the annual meeting of the Board of Governors held there.
● Uzbekistan has called on Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan to join forces to strengthen Central Asia’s role as a unified IT hub by creating one common digital space instead of several separate national ones. “Connectivity requires regional integration. Together, we can present regional products in Silicon Valley and at major international platforms such as the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Kazakhstan has a developed venture capital market and financial sector, while Uzbekistan has a large number of young people focused on startups. By combining efforts, we can achieve much more,” said Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov at the same meeting.
● Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are expected to decide by the end of the year on the launch of joint geological exploration projects at precious metal deposits in Uzbekistan. The potential of gold and silver deposits in the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, as well as critical materials in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Jizzakh region, is currently being studied. This was announced at the forum by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology, Ural Yusupov.
● The trip by Amy Carlon, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Baku, to Aghdam and Fuzuli [in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur] “once again confirms the expanding US-Azerbaijani cooperation following the signing in February of the Strategic Partnership Charter by President Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President Vance, as well as our shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and long-term recovery in the South Caucasus,” according to a post published on the diplomatic mission’s page on X. Amy Carlon took part in the trip as part of a group of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.
● “The European Union calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to move forward as soon as possible with the signing and ratification of the peace treaty. Since August 2025, we have witnessed a number of unprecedented steps taken by the parties within the bilateral peace process aimed at ensuring the irreversibility of peace and further institutionalizing the process. This creates the foundation for long-term and mutually beneficial reconciliation. Much more still needs to be done to reconcile the two societies,” EU Ambassador to Armenia Vassilis Maragos told journalists in Yerevan. He noted that the “Trump Route” (TRIPP) project clearly and practically outlines how transit connectivity through Armenia can be developed and communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan restored, which serves the interests of both countries and contributes to strengthening peace and stability in the region. Maragos added that the EU is ready to provide support and expert assistance in demining efforts and the border delimitation process.
● Direct flights between Belgrade and Baku were launched on May 3 and will be operated by Air Serbia. Flights are scheduled twice a week. In Belgrade, the departure of the first flight was marked by an official ceremony attended by several Serbian ministers and the Azerbaijani ambassador to Serbia.
● Another transit shipment from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan has been dispatched — eight railcars carrying fertilizers with a total weight of 536 tons. Since the transit route through Azerbaijan for Armenia opened last October, more than 25,000 tons of grain, over 1,600 tons of fertilizers, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been delivered. Exports of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia are also continuing. According to customs service data, more than 8,500 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline have been supplied to date.
● Religious figures from Azerbaijan, Turkey, and regions of Georgia with compact Azerbaijani populations are visiting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The purpose of the trip is described as strengthening spiritual and religious ties with compatriots living abroad. Members of the group will also participate in a conference in Nakhchivan titled “The Zangezur Route — Following the Traces of History.”
● The Baku Metro company held a three-day innovation project titled “Metro Hackathon.” Selected participants were tasked with proposing ideas for the digitalization of passenger transportation using artificial intelligence. A total of 72 people took part in the competition, with participants averaging between 19 and 24 years old. They were divided into 18 teams of four people, each developing presentations of their proposals. Participants had the opportunity to work with the metro’s real database and test themselves in various fields, from AI engineering to data analytics. The jury consisted of five professional experts. The teams that took first, second, and third place received cash prizes of 5,000, 3,000, and 1,000 manats (approximately $3,000, $1,800, and $600). Promising participants were offered opportunities to implement their projects within the metro system and gain additional experience for their future careers.
● The Ghazanchetsots Church in Shusha has been restored in accordance with its original architectural style, presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said while publishing a video on social media. “All lawful buildings, as well as historical, cultural, and religious monuments on the territory of Azerbaijan, are protected, preserved, and restored in accordance with national legislation,” Hajiyev wrote.
Inside the Ghazanchi Church in Shusha. The church has been restored in accordance with its original architectural style. All lawful structures, as well as historical, cultural, and religious monuments within the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are protected, reserved and… pic.twitter.com/jcswMdiq9t
— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) May 2, 2026
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Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 27 April-1 May, 2026