Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
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Monday, 27 April, Azerbaijan. The Czech prime minister arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit
● President Ilham Aliyev wrote on X that he was deeply disturbed by the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington. “Such acts of violence are unacceptable and must be firmly condemned. Relieved that President Trump, the First Lady, and all attendees are safe. Wishing them continued safety and well-being,” Aliyev wrote.
● Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a one-day visit to Azerbaijan on Saturday. During a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, he proposed that Baku serve as a venue for Ukraine–Russia negotiations with the participation of the United States. The visit resulted in the signing of six documents and included extensive discussions on existing and prospective cooperation between the two countries in counter-drone technologies and the joint production of defense-industrial goods. More details here.
● Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday evening for an official visit. Ahead of the trip, he wrote on X that it was his first official visit outside the European Union. He is accompanied by the minister of industry and trade (a deputy prime minister) and a group of Czech business representatives. The visit to Baku marks the start of a regional tour that will also include Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
● The European Union’s 20th sanctions package against Russia has included Yelo Bank, which operates in Azerbaijan. The move cites the bank’s alleged links to Russia’s financial messaging system and the risk of sanctions circumvention. The restrictions are expected to take effect on May 14. Yelo Bank issued a response, stating that it operates in full compliance with both Azerbaijani law and international sanctions regimes. The bank also said that cooperation with the referenced Russian system has already been suspended and that no transactions are being conducted through that platform. It added that it has begun procedures with the E.U. regarding the matter.
● President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been awarded the international “Guernica Prize for Peace and Reconciliation” in recognition of their efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to promote dialogue.
. Addressing the ceremony, he called it a great honor. “The people of Azerbaijan, who lived in conflict for nearly 30 years, understand very well the value of peace. Today Azerbaijan is learning to live in an atmosphere of peace. For us, this is a new and unusual experience, as we have not had the opportunity to experience it since gaining independence. […] Confidence-building measures between the two countries are crucial for achieving lasting peace. The example of Azerbaijan and Armenia shows that, despite a protracted conflict, suffering and mutual distrust, peace can be achieved with strong political will and international support,” Aliyev said.
● A group of Azerbaijani servicemen has departed for Türkiye to take part in the multinational EFES-2026 exercises in Istanbul and Izmir. The main goal of the drills is to enhance coordination in joint operations and improve practical skills.
● Another anti-personnel mine explosion occurred in the Aghdara district, which was returned to Azerbaijani control after the 2020 war. A local resident born in 1967 suffered a leg injury.
● Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestling team won the European championship for the sixth time, finishing first in the team standings at the European Championships in Tirana, Albania. Georgia placed second and Armenia third. Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team also won the European title.
● Azerbaijani boxer Saidjamshid Jafarov won a gold medal at the World Cup in Brazil.
● Weather conditions have deteriorated again in Azerbaijan. Snow is falling in several regions, winds have strengthened in Baku, and storm warnings have been issued for Baku, the Absheron Peninsula, and several other areas for today and tomorrow.
Photo: Zulfugar Karimov
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Monday, 27 April, Georgia. Irakli Kobakhidze: “The E.U. does not want to see that Moldova and Ukraine are among the most corrupt in Europe, while Georgia is far ahead of them by every measure”
● Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the ruling Georgian Dream party again sharply criticized the European Union, comparing Georgia with two other E.U. candidate countries. “Moldova and Ukraine are among the most corrupt in Europe. There is virtually no parameter in which Georgia does not surpass them — by a wide margin. Yet the E.U. has already opened accession talks with them despite their corruption levels, and there is hardly any criticism directed at them on these issues,” he said.
● Mr. Kobakhidze also posted on X, strongly condemning the attempted attack during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington. “I am glad that the president, the first lady and all those present are safe,” he wrote.
● On Sunday, the remains of two Georgian fighters, Bacho Bebia and Davit Gogadze, who were killed while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against Russian aggression, were flown to Tbilisi. They were met at the airport by family members as well as many local residents. Among those present was Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili. No honor guard from the Defense Ministry was provided. The return of Mr. Gogadze’s remains took nearly two years after his death in May 2024; he will be buried in Telavi. Mr. Bebia, whose death was reported on April 21, was from a family of internally displaced persons from Abkhazia and will be buried in Zugdidi.
● The State Security Service has launched an investigation following local media reports that so-called drug “dead drops” may have been placed on the grounds of the botanical garden in Batumi, allegedly while surveillance cameras were deliberately switched off. No official comment has yet been issued. Batumi City Hall said a statement would be provided later today.
● The outlet BMG reports that, due to a sharp rise in aviation fuel prices, the national carrier Georgian Airways is cutting flights and does not rule out bankruptcy if the situation does not improve. Company officials described the situation as critical and said they are counting on government support.
● Local media are discussing a Sunday sermon on gender relations by Metropolitan Shio (Mujiri), who is serving as locum tenens of the Catholicos-Patriarch. He said the Church highly values the role of women in society but opposes approaches that diminish their role as mothers and spouses. According to him, women possess a “universalism,” combining family responsibilities, work and church service, as well as prayer for the living and the dead. Equality between men and women, he said, does not mean erasing natural differences or assigning identical roles.
● According to new data from the national statistics office, about 257,000 foreign citizens are currently residing in Georgia on long-term visas. Nearly half — 108,222 people — are citizens of Russia (72,527), Belarus (11,255) and Ukraine (24,440). Overall, this represents about 2.6 percent of Georgia’s population. Most are reported to live in Tbilisi and Batumi. Experts say that this unprecedented wave of immigration following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a key factor behind the country’s population rising to 3.9 million, according to the 2024 census, which includes foreign residents.
● A solidarity rally will be held today in Batumi for children diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and their parents. Families are calling on the government to help cover the cost of expensive medications. Analysis of the issue and personal stories here.
● Direct flights between Shanghai and Tbilisi will begin on July 15. China Eastern Airlines will operate the route three times a week, the Economy Ministry said. Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili told journalists that “this is further evidence of how close economic and political ties between Georgia and China have become.”
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Monday, 27 April, Armenia. Events marking the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide concluded with the traditional flower-laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex
● Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan condemned the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which prompted the evacuation of former President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other senior U.S. officials. “Violence has no place in democratic societies. I wish the U.S. president well amid today’s developments,” Pashinyan wrote on X.
● The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan were awarded the “Guernica Prize for Peace and Reconciliation” for their efforts to establish peace between the two countries.
● Events marking the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide concluded with the traditional flower-laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex. For decades, residents and visitors have brought flowers to the memorial in the days following April 24. The collected flowers are later recycled into paper, postcards and candles.
● Olympic silver medalist and two-time world champion Varazdat Lalayan won his third gold medal at the European Weightlifting Championships in Batumi, Georgia. The Armenian athlete posted a combined total of 451 kilograms (210+241). Lasha Talakhadze — a three-time Olympic champion, seven-time world and European champion, and president of the Georgian Weightlifting Federation — described Lalayan as the favorite in his weight category.
● Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit France on April 27–28. He is scheduled to meet with France’s minister for Europe and foreign affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot. An official ceremony will be held in Paris to inaugurate Armenia’s new embassy building. A meeting of Armenian ambassadors accredited to European countries is also planned.
● In Yerevan, residents commemorated the anniversary of a fatal incident at the Paronyan–Leo intersection four years ago. A 28-year-old pregnant woman, Sona Mnatsakanyan, was killed on April 26, 2022, after being struck by a vehicle from the prime minister’s motorcade. After a three-year investigation, a court found Aram Navasardyan, the driver of a vehicle accompanying the motorcade, guilty. He was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and barred from driving for the same period.
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Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 20-24 April, 2026