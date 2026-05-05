'I never spoke negatively about Zelensky,' Georgia’s PM says on relations with Ukraine

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said Tbilisi was ready “to do everything” to restore relations with Ukraine as fully as possible, despite tensions that have built up between the two countries.

Georgia’s prime minister said he had never spoken about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in negative terms, as Ukraine is a friendly country at war.

“I have never spoken about Zelenskyy in a negative way, and there is a simple reason for that: he is the president of a country that is at war today, and that country is our friend. For that reason, I have always been careful in my words about Zelenskyy,” Kobakhidze said.

He added that Georgia and Ukraine share a long history, providing a basis for closer cooperation. He said the Georgian side was ready to take “all reasonable steps” to restore relations, both between the countries and their governments.

Kobakhidze also expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people and said Georgia fully supports Ukraine and wants to maintain friendly ties.

He said his recent meeting with Zelenskyy was held in a friendly atmosphere and focused mainly on the future, despite unresolved issues between the two countries. He mentioned several points of contention, including former officials and diplomatic decisions, but said they did not go into detail during the meeting.

The leaders of Georgia and Ukraine met in Yerevan on 4 May on the sidelines of a European Political Community summit. According to the Georgian government, the meeting was held at Ukraine’s initiative.

After the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that issues between Georgia and Ukraine remain unresolved, but that dialogue at all levels is important and cooperation will continue.

On Georgia’s relations with Ukraine



