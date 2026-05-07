Five special forces officers have been arrested in Georgia for brutally beating protesters during the 2024 protests

Arrests in Georgia over violence against protesters

Five special forces officers have been arrested in Georgia over the use of violence against participants in the large-scale pro-European protests in 2024.

The investigation focuses on brutal beatings of protester Zviad Maisashvili, politician Levan Khabeishvili, and journalist Guram Rogava, which human rights groups have described as torture.

Among those detained are three former and one active member of the security forces. Two of the five suspects were already in custody in connection with other criminal cases.

Georgia’s Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze announced the arrests at a briefing on May 7.

On May 5, independent TV channel Formula published an investigation identifying the alleged attacker of Guram Rogava, citing multiple sources within the security services, including active members of the Interior Ministry’s special operations unit.

What the Prosecutor’s Office said

Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze said the prosecution will ask the court to impose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure for all five defendants.

According to him, thousands of investigative and procedural actions were carried out in cases involving violence against protesters, including the questioning of more than 550 witnesses.

All five detainees are charged under Article 333, Part 3, Subparagraph B of the Criminal Code, which covers abuse of official authority involving the use of force.

The special forces officer detained in connection with the attack on journalist Rogava is additionally charged under Article 154, Part 2: unlawful obstruction of a journalist’s professional activity using force.

The charges carry a prison sentence of 5 to 8 years, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

First episode: Zviad Maisashvili

On November 30, 2024, on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, two then-members of the Interior Ministry’s special operations unit — one of whom is now a security police officer — beat activist Zviad Maisashvili, including kicking him in the face after he had already fallen to the ground. Maisashvili lost consciousness.

The footage deeply shocked public opinion.

The video shows a thin young man with disheveled hair lying on the ground, surrounded by black-clad спецназ officers. One suddenly kicks him in the back, another strikes his face with his foot, and as he tries to get up, a third kicks him in the face. Maisashvili loses consciousness.

“Beasts!” a young woman can be heard shouting on the video as she tries to help him. She fights off the officers with her fists and calls for an ambulance. The спецназ officers then leave the scene.

Maisashvili later said he regained consciousness in an ambulance. He learned that he had been carried there by actors Giorgi Bakhutashvili and Nanka Kalatozishvili, who were also taking part in the protests.

That same night, his brother Giorgi was also beaten by спецназ. He was detained and sentenced to six days in prison. He suffered bruises all over his body and face.

Second episode: Levan Khabeishvili

On April 30, 2024, on Rustaveli Avenue during a rally, a then-member of the Interior Ministry’s special operations unit – now head of a department in the State Security Service’s operational division – together with another officer, beat politician Levan Khabeishvili, breaking facial bones and knocking out his teeth.

At the time, Khabeishvili was chairman of the opposition United National Movement party; he is now head of its political council and is in detention. Human rights defenders classify him as a political prisoner.

A few days ago, UNM member Mariam Dolidze named those she claims were involved in his beating:

“According to my information, Jago Akhalkaци, head of a main operational division of the State Security Service; department heads Lasha Chikaidze, Ioseb Kobakhidze, Anzor Khmiadashvili; and officer Davit Kamarauili were the alleged perpetrators directly involved in the beating and torture of Levan Khabeishvili on April 30, 2024.

According to the same information, after the incident, Akhalkaци, Chikaidze and Kamarauili were awarded firearms.

Also present at the scene were special forces chief Zviad Kharazishvili (“Kareba”), his then-deputy Mirza Kezevadze, and deputy head of the Tbilisi Patrol Police Goga Memanishvili. They filmed and photographed the abuse and later circulated the material.

I call on Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze to respond to these crimes even after two years, investigate the case, and ensure justice,” Dolidze said.

Third episode: Guram Rogava

On November 29, 2024, during a protest on Rustaveli Avenue, a member of the Interior Ministry’s special operations unit attacked Formula TV journalist Guram Rogava, who was covering the events live and reporting on how riot police were selectively targeting, detaining, and beating protesters.

During the broadcast, he noticed that he had also come under police attention and said on camera: “You see, they are looking at me too.”

Moments later, his voice disappeared, and when the Formula TV feed resumed, viewers saw him lying on the ground. Video footage filmed by a journalist from Georgian Radio Free Europe shows a спецназ officer rushing at him from behind and striking him on the head. Rogava hit his head on the curb and lost consciousness.

Medical diagnosis: a cervical spine fracture and a facial bone fracture near the eye.

He required long-term rehabilitation. The risk of losing sensation in all four limbs has passed. Doctors said he narrowly escaped death.

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